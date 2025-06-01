Nine-Run Third Boosts 'Pigs Past Tide for Fifth Straight Win

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Norfolk, Virginia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (41-16) kicked off June with a bang, plating nine in the third inning to trounce the Norfolk Tides (20-35) 13-4 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Norfolk actually plated the first run of the game on a Vimael Machine two-out RBI single in the first, but that proved to simply be poking the bear.

The 'Pigs quickly countered to take the lead in the second. Justin Crawford tied the game with an RBI single and Otto Kemp then drove in two with another base hit to put the 'Pigs ahead.

The nine-run second started with an RBI double for Christian Arroyo before a wild pitch scored Gabriel Rincones Jr. A bases loaded walk for Rafael Lantigua forced home another and Crawford followed with another base hit, already his third of the day, driving in two. The 'Pigs loaded the bases with two outs and Rincones capped the frame with an opposite field grand slam, his sixth of the season and second grand slam, to make it 12-1.

Samuel Basallo smacked a solo homer, his 10th, in response for the Tides in the last of the third.

Crawford drove in his fourth run of the day on a run scoring fielder's choice in the fourth to make it 13-2 'Pigs.

Norfolk got two in the eighth on a Colton Cowser two-run double, but that was the only offense they could muster down the stretch.

Alan Rangel (4-0) made good use of the run support, earning the win for the 'Pigs with six innings of two-run baseball, allowing just four hits and striking out six.

Chayce McDermott (0-2) took the loss for the Tides, allowing nine runs in two-plus innings on six hits and six walks, striking out one.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs continue their road trip when they travel to Charlotte to take on the Knights for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 3rd. First pitch from Truist Field is slated for 6:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.