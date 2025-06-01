Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 1 vs. Columbus

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers (22-31) vs. Rochester Red Wings (21-33)

Sunday, June 1, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Joey Cantillo (NR) vs. RHP Chase Solesky (2-4, 4.50)

COMEBACK KIDS: For the third consecutive night, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Columbus Clippers in walk-off fashion, finishing off a six-run comeback with five runs in the eighth to tie and a first-pitch homer to win the ballgame in the ninth off the bat of RF NICK SCHNELL ...LF JUAN YEPEZ homered twice to join the fray, and DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO logged two doubles to push his hitting streak to six games...Rochester looks to complete its first six-game series sweep since May 10-15, 2022, at WOR this afternoon, and its first at Innovative Field since its implementation in 2021...RHP CHASE SOLESKY will get the ball for the Red Wings in the finale, against Columbus LHP Joey Cantillo...

The Red Wings finished up May with a 15-11 win-loss record, their fourth consecutive winning mark in the second month of the season.

CF ANDREW PINCKNEY has now scored a run in nine consecutive games, tied for the longest streak by a Red Wing (3 players) since Alexi Casilla scored in 10-straight in 2007 (7/12-21).

ANOTHA ONE: Last night's contest marked the Red Wings' sixth consecutive victory, their longest winning streak since 8/11-17 in 2024...three-straight wins have come via walk-off, the first time a Red Wings team has won in the final half-inning in three consecutive days since at least 2004...RF NICK SCHNELL is also the first Red Wing since at least 2004 to walk-off two-straight days, becoming the second International League player to do so this season (Jahmai Jones, 5/6-7 w/ TOL).

BULL-Y PEN: Four Rochester relievers combined to hold Columbus scoreless through the final 5.0 innings last night and combined to strike out 10 batters, led by RHP JACK SINCLAIR with four in 2.0 innings and RHP PATRICK WEIGEL with three in the ninth...this is the first time the Red Wings bullpen has struck out at least 10 batters in 5.0 scoreless innings of work since at least 2004.

SCHNELL YA LATER: Leading off the bottom of the ninth in a tie game, RF NICK SCHNELL wasted no time to send the Clippers home...the former first round draft pick powered the first pitch he saw 464 feet and over the right-center field wall...his second home run in the last two days is the farthest home run hit by a Red Wings batter since at least 2022...Schnell's home run is also the longest in the International League this season...

The Red Wings now have three of the 10 longest home runs in the IL this season (BRADY HOUSE, 7th, 458 feet on 5/25/2025, and PAUL WITT, 9th, 456 feet on 4/18/25).

OL' CHAP: DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO extended his hitting streak to six games with a pair of doubles in last night's victory, going 3-for-4 while adding a single, an RBI and a walk...since joining the Red Wings on 5/22, Venezuela native ranks fourth in the International League with a .474 OBP, fifth with a .375 batting average (12-for-32), and is tied for fifth with 10 RBI...

Chaparro is hitting .444 (8-for-18) through his first five games at Innovative Field.

WEIGEL-ING OUT OF TROUBLE: Rochester called on RHP PATRICK WEIGEL to close out last night's game...the right-hander shut down the Clippers' bats, recording three strikeouts for his second consecutive game en route to his team-leading fourth win of the season...the tall right-hander has not allowed an earned run in six consecutive outings dating back to 5/22 at SYR, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out 11 in 6.0 innings over that stretch while throwing 66% of his pitches for strikes (56-85)...

Weigel is the first Red Wing to work 1.0 full inning and strike out three batters in back-to-back games since Tanner Rainey (9/15-16) in 2021.

YEPEZ-TERDAY'S HOMERS: LF JUAN YEPEZ powered Rochester's offense in Saturday's win, going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs and three RBI... the two-homer game marked the 11th multi-HR performance of his professional career (first since 8/16/2023 w/MEM) and three RBI matched his season high (5/10 G2 vs. SWB)...

The Venezuela native is just eight homers shy of 100 in his MiLB career.







