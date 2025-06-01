Cowser Stays Hot In Series Finale Loss

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (20-36) fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (41-16), 13-4, on Sunday at Harbor Park. The Tides dropped five of six games against first-place Lehigh Valley, prior to hitting the road to Louisville in the upcoming week.

It was all Lehigh Valley all game. They scored 12 unanswered runs, including a nine-run inning in the third inning. That was fueled by a grand slam off the bat of Gabriel Rincones, Jr., his sixth home run of the season.

Colton Cowser highlighted the Tides offense, going 2-for-4 on the day with a run, a double, two RBI and a stolen base. The only other offensive highlight on the day game from Samuel Basallo, who blasted his 10th home run of the season in the third inning.

After a scheduled league off day tomorrow, the Tides will head to Louisville to face off against the Bats. Neither team announced their probables, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.







