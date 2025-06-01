Clarke's Two Home Run Game Propels Sounds over Indians in Finale

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Sounds dominated the Indianapolis Indians 11-1 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Wes Clarke provided the offensive spark with his first multi-HR game of the year and finished with a season-high four RBI to help the Sounds build some momentum before returning to First Horizon Park next week.

The first of Clarke's two home runs came in the top of the second inning as he launched a no-doubt home run to the left center gap. Nashville tacked on three more in the third inning with a pair of two-out singles. The first by Raynel Delgado and the last two runs coming home during Clarke's second at-bat of the afternoon. The Sounds added a run in the fifth and sixth innings before Clarke launched his second home run of the game with a two-run blast to make it 8-0 in the top of the seventh.

Jorge Alfaro made it 10-0 with a two-RBI double in the eighth before eventually scoring on an Anthony Seigler RBI single to make it 11-0.

The Sounds combined shutout bid ended in the bottom of the eighth inning when Jack Suwinski hit a solo home run off Elvis Peguero. In total the Sounds used six pitchers to hold the Indians to one run on six hits.

Logan Henderson went just three innings and surrendered a pair of hits with four strikeouts to start the game. Easton McGee earned his second win of the year after tossing a pair of scoreless innings on two hits. Bryan Hudson (1.0 IP, BB), Vinny Nittoli (1.0 IP), Elvis Peguero (1.0 IP, 2 H, HR, ER), and Garrett Stallings (1.0 IP) all got work on the afternoon and held the Indians to 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Clarke was one of five Nashville players to have a multi-hit game and led the way with his four RBI. Jimmy Herron (3-for-5, 2 R), Eddie Rosario (2-for-5, 2B, 2 R), Raynel Delgado (2-for-5, 2 RBI), and Adam Hall (2-for-5, 2B) joined Clarke (3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI) with multi-hit efforts to help the Sounds on their way to 15 hits.

Following an off day on Monday, the Sounds will begin a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A Atlanta Braves) on Tuesday, June 3rd at First Horizon Park.

POSTGAME NOTES:

GETTING WESTERN: Wes Clarke produced his first multi-home run game since hitting a pair on May 10, 2024, while playing with Double-A Biloxi. Clarke is the fourth different Nashville player to have a multi-HR game in 2025, joining Jorge Alfaro, Daz Cameron, and Andruw Monasterio. Since the start of the 2023 season, Clarke has 53 home runs to lead the Brewers farm system and has 19 more than the next closest player in the organization. He ended a 16-game drought between home runs since hitting his last on May 2nd while on the road in Gwinnett. His six home runs this season are tied for the second most on the team.

ROSEY: Eddie Rosario put together another multi-hit game against the Indians after finishing 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. For the week, Rosario hit .440 (11-for-25) with three doubles, a home run, four RBI, five runs scored, and carried a .680 SLG and 1.142 OPS. He played in all six games of the series and had four multi-hit games. At the time of the Sounds game ending, he led the International League with 11 hits and was T-6th in AVG.

COVERING OUR EXTRA BASES: The Sounds had 20 extra base hits in the six games played against Indianapolis. Bobby Dalbec led the way for Nashville with five of them including a double in the series finale on Sunday. Dalbec's five XBH were tied for the most in the IL at the time of the Sounds game ending and he was T-1st in the league with his four doubles for the week. Dalbec ended the series hitting .333 (8-for-24) with six runs scored and five RBI with a hit in four of the six games he played.

HIMMY HERRON: Jimmy Herron turned in his first three-hit game of the season on Sunday afternoon out of the leadoff spot for the Sounds. Herron finished the game 3-for-5 with a walk and two runs scored. It was his ninth time batting leadoff for the Sounds who are now 5-4 when he starts the game at the top of the order. It was his first 3-hit game since September 13, 2024, while playing with Triple-A Albuquerque against Las Vegas.







