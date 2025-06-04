Eddie Rosario Extends Hitting Streak in Sounds 6-2 Win

NASHVILLE - Nashville took a two-game series lead over the Gwinnett Stripers with their 6-2 win on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. As they have the majority of the year, the Sounds struck first and led throughout the game as the team improved to 12-games above .500 on the season.

Bruce Zimmermann got the start on the mound and was dominant over his five-plus innings as he earned his second straight win and fourth overall on the year. The left-hander retired the first six batters he faced and ended the game tied for his season-high with six strikeouts while allowing just three hits and one run.

After the bottom of the first inning was extended on the lone Gwinnett error of the night, Jorge Alfaro brought home the first two runs of the game with a double to straightaway center field that scored Oliver Dunn and Bobby Dalbec. Eddie Rosario pushed the lead back to two runs with a sac fly in the bottom of the third after the Stripers scored their only run off Zimmermann in the top half of the inning.

Zimmermann and Elvis Peguero combined to keep the Stripers off the scoreboard in the middle third of the game with Peguero striking out both batters he faced in relief of the Nashville starter to end the sixth. Joel Payamps made his Sounds debut with an inning of work that saw the Stripers once again bring the game within a run after the top of the seventh. Payamps limited the damage to just one run after the leadoff double as he earned a hold. Dalbec pushed the lead back to two runs as he answered the Gwinnett run with a RBI single to score Jimmy Herron who led off the inning with a walk.

Seigler collected his second hit of the night with a two-RBI double down the left field line to make it a 6-2 game. Bryan Hudson and Craig Yoho combined to pitch two scoreless innings to slam the door on the Stripers. Hudson earned his second hold after working around two hits. Yoho struck out one and worked around a two-out walk and hit batter to leave two Stripers stranded in the top of the ninth.

RHP Tobias Myers (0-2, 3.09 ERA) will get the start for Nashville on Thursday night with a chance to take a commanding three-game series lead. The Sounds continue to try and chase down Leigh Valley who own a 6.5 game lead over Nashville in the first half of the season after their loss on Wednesday. First pitch pitch from First Horizon Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

FOURTEEN BY ELEVEN: Eddie Rosario extended his current on-base streak to 14 games and his hitting streak to nine games after finishing Wednesday night 2-for-3 with a RBI. Rosario is one of three different Sounds with a current on-base streak of 14+ games along with Anthony Seigler (28 G) and Jimmy Herron (19 G) after they both extended their streaks as well. Wednesday night was the fifth multi-hit game of the streak for Rosario, and he has reached base safely in all 14 of the games he has played in since he joined the Sounds. Herron had a 23-game on-base streak with Triple-A Albuquerque last year from March 31-May 9 to set his career-high. He also had a 19-game streak with the Isotopes during the 2023 season. The current 27-game on-base streak for Seigler is the longest of his career.

JOIN THE CLUB: With his steal in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jorge Alfaro joined the Sounds 10+ stolen base club this year, making him the sixth different player with double-digit steals on the season. The Sounds have the second-most steals in the International League with 118 on the year and trail only Jacksonville (134) for the most in Triple-A. The Sounds and Jumbo Shrimp are the only two teams with six players with 10+ steals on the year while seven different Triple-A teams don't have a single player that has 10+ steals on the year so far. Lehigh Valley (4), Rochester (3) and Oklahoma City (3) are the only other teams that currently have more than two players with at least 10 steals.

BUMP A ZIMM: Bruce Zimmermann picked up his second straight win and fourth overall on the year after turning in 5.1 IP with one run allowed on three hits Wednesday night. He matched his single-game high with six strikeouts this year, the third time he has done that. All three instances have come in his last five games (4 GS). It was his third time facing the Stripers this year and entered the game looking for his first win in 2025 against the Triple-A club of the organization that first drafted him back in 2017. In 10 career games against Gwinnett, Zimmermann is now 4-2 and has 41 strikeouts in 46.1 IP.







