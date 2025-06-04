Jacob Misiorowski Named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May
June 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - On Tuesday the Milwaukee Brewers Player Development Staff named Jacob Misiorowski as their Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. The 23-year-old went 2-2 with a 2.83 ERA in six starts. He led the Brewers' farm system with 35 strikeouts and held opponents to a .212 BAA (22-for-104).
Misiorowski, the Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect and no. 71 overall prospect in baseball (MLB Pipeline), ranked third in the International League in strikeouts for the month and had the eighth-best ERA in the league.
This is the second time being named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Month in his career. He also earned the award in May 2023 while at Low-A Carolina. He has been named International League Pitcher of the Week twice this season and has earned league weekly honors seven times since being selected by the Brewers in the second round (63rd Overall) of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Crowder Junior College.
On the year, Misiorowski ranks second in Triple-A with his 73 total strikeouts and owns the sixth-best ERA at 2.31.
Double-A Biloxi's Brock Wilken, the no. 18 prospect in the Brewers system, earned Minor League Player of the Month for full-season players. The Brewers also announced that Infielder Juan Ortuño and right-hander pitcher Jayden Dubanewicz earned Complex League Player and Pitcher of the Month respectively.
Misiorowski and the Sounds continue their series at First Horizon Park against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) through Sunday, June 8th. Misiorowski's next scheduled start is slated for Saturday, June 7th. Single-game tickets for the rest of the series and 2025 season are available.
