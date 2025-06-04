Bats Outslugged by Tides in 14-10 Barn Burner

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Despite scoring double-digit runs for the fourth time this season, the Louisville Bats allowed their largest run total of the year, falling 14-10 to the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night, a score more reminiscent of a football game. Eight of nine Louisville starters recorded a hit in the ballgame, but all nine did so for Norfolk, and six Tides home runs were enough to blitz a Bats pitching staff that continues to struggle.

Norfolk wasted no time getting to Bats starter Aaron Wilkerson in the first inning. Back-to-back doubles by Ramon Laureano and Jordan Westburg to leadoff the game gave the Tides a 1-0 lead just six pitches into the night's action.

The Bats gave an identical punch back in the bottom of the first, with Blake Dunn and Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubling to open the frame, tying the game up at one. Encarnacion-Strand took a trip around the bases, as his double was originally called a home run before the umpires convened, discussed, and overturned the call. Although the second run came off the board, the red-hot Jack Rogers made sure it didn't matter, as he came through later in the inning with a two-out single to plate Encarnacion-Strand from second, giving the Bats their first and only lead early in Wednesday's contest.

That lead didn't hold for long. With one out in the top of the second, Jud Fabian launched a 423-foot homer onto the left-center field concourse, knotting the game at two.

The Tides continued their rampage in the third. Three singles quickly loaded the bases, and Luis Vazquez blasted a grand slam to left-center to make it 6-2. It is the eighth grand slam that the Bats have allowed this season, and the fourth in their last six games.

With two on and two out in the bottom of the third, Davis Wendzel and Will Banfield both cashed in RBI singles, cutting the Bats' deficit in half. Dunn walked, bringing up Encarnacion-Strand with the bases full of Bats, but a flyout down the right field line killed the rally.

Wilkerson's tough evening continued in the fourth. He put two on with two out before leaving a fastball over the heart of the plate to Gary Sanchez, who blasted the third Tides home run of the game to make it 9-4. The homer chased Wilkerson from the game after just 3.2 innings pitched, the righty's weakest outing since his season debut against Memphis back in March.

Louisville's offense was just as hot as Norfolk's, as they loaded the bases once again in the bottom of the fourth. This time, the Bats got the big hit, as Levi Jordan cracked Louisville's second grand slam of the season over the left field wall to cut the lead down to just a single run. The inning continued, as Wendzel walked and reached second on a wild pitch. Blake Dunn, in his fourth at bat in as many innings, singled Wendzel home, miraculously evening the game, 9-9.

Of course, the runs kept flowing. A single by Vazquez and a two-run shot by Vimael Machin put the Tides back in front off new Bats pitcher Alan Busenitz, and a homer from Jeremiah Jackson added another run to make it 12-9 halfway through the game.

After a couple of scoreless frames, the Bats got back on the board with a solo home run from Wendzel, who sent one out of the yard for the second consecutive game to make the game 12-10. The Tides answered back immediately, however, as Jackson thumped his second blast of the game to right to make it 14-10.

It took just under two and a half hours for the crowd to stretch, but the late innings flew by after that, as neither team scored for the rest of the game and the Tides closed out their second straight win to open the series.

The Bats (24-34) will look to snap their season-long eight-game losing streak on Thursday night against the Tides (22-36). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







