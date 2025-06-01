Bats Silent in 4-0 Defeat to Mud Hens

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - Defensive mistakes put the Louisville Bats in an early hole that the offense could never climb out of in a 4-0 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens in the series finale at Fifth Third Field on Sunday afternoon.

In a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second, Bats righty Chase Petty induced a fly ball to deep center from Jahmai Jones. Bats center fielder Rece Hinds went back on the ball and looked to have a play, but it deflected off his glove for a leadoff double. The next hitter, Akil Badoo hit a ground ball to second. However, Bats second baseman Francisco Urbaez's throw to first was wild and went into the Bats dugout for an error, allowing Jones to score and moving Badoo to second. Two hitters later, Bligh Madris singled to center, bringing home Badoo for a 2-0 Toledo lead on a pair of unearned runs.

The Bats looked to respond in the third against Toledo southpaw Nick Margevicius. Bryson Brigman began the inning with a double to left and Urbaez walked to put two on with nobody out. Margevicius then struck out Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Edwin Rios before walking Rece Hinds to load the bases. With the inning left to Levi Jordan, the Bats third baseman crushed a fly ball to deep left-center. Running back on the ball, Mud Hens center fielder Ryan Kreidler made a leaping catch at the wall, ending the inning and robbing the Bats of multiple runs.

After dodging trouble in the top of the inning, Toledo quickly extended their lead in the bottom half, Gage Workman started the frame with a solo home run, his third of the year. Badoo added an RBI single later in the frame to make it 4-0 after three.

In the fifth, Petty (L, 1-4) issued a leadoff to Workman, bringing an end to his start. Over four innings, Petty allowed four runs, two earned, on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts to suffer his second loss of the week. After a double from Urbaez in the fifth, the Bats could did not put another runner to second base. Margevicius (W, 3-1) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing six hits while walking two and striking out four to earn the win. Toledo Relievers Ryan Cusick, Matt Manning, PJ Poulin, and Ricky Vanasco each threw a scoreless inning to complete the shutout.

On the Louisville end, Sam Benschoter tossed two scoreless innings. Luis Mey set the Mud Hens down in order in the seventh, and Zach Maxwell pitched a scoreless eighth.

The Bats went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position, leaving nine men on base in their 12th consecutive road loss as the Mud Hens swept the six-game series.

The Bats (24-32) return home to begin a six-game series with the Norfolk Tides (20-36) on Tuesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790.







International League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.