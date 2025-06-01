Wings Take Series Finale, Clinch Series Sweep over Clippers

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings and the Columbus Clippers completed their six-game set on a cold, dreary Sunday afternoon in Downtown Rochester. The Red Wings, looking to earn a series sweep, took home the final game of the set, 4-3, earning their seventh straight victory. 3B Brady House roped two RBI doubles, and RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. grabbed his first Triple-A save.

Despite two quick first-inning outs, Rochester's offense gave the Wings an early lead. 1B Andrés Chaparro walked before reaching scoring position via RF Franchy Cordero's single. DH Juan Yepez belted an RBI single to left field to bring Chaparro across to create the 1-0 lead.

To respond, Columbus C Kody Huff hit a leadoff double in the top of the second. 3B Milan Tolentino then singled before reaching second on the throw, situating two Clippers in scoring position. 2B Yordys Valdez grounded out but drove in Huff for the 1-1 tie.

In the top of the third, Clippers LF C.J. Kayfus ripped a two-out double. RF Johnathan Rodriguez then stepped up and connected on an RBI single to left field that brought Kayfus in and gave Columbus its first lead, 2-1.

The Wings looked to wake the bats up in the bottom of the fifth as SS J.T. Arruda slapped a ground ball single up the middle. Immediately following, LF Darren Baker was hit by a pitch. A fielder's choice kept runners on first and second for 3B Brady House, who roped an RBI double to left field, scoring Baker, and tying the game 2-2.

Rochester and Columbus remained deadlocked until the bottom of the seventh, when Darren Baker drew a one-out walk, and swiped his 68th base of his Red Wing career, stealing second. Brady House then smoked his second double of the afternoon, bringing the go-ahead run in from second. Chaparro continued the inning by roping an RBI single into center, quickly bringing House home, padding the Red Wings' lead to two.

The Clippers looked to respond in the ensuing half-inning, as SS Brayan Rocchio drew a leadoff walk, and C.J Kayfus put a ball into right-center, bringing Rocchio all the way around to score. Kayfus was cut down at third, but the Red Wing lead was trimmed to 4-3.

Columbus wasn't able to get anything going in the top of the ninth. The Wings sealed their first six-game series sweep at home since the new scheduling format was implemented in 2021, 4-2.

RHP Chase Solesky got the ball for Rochester and across 5.0 innings pitched, fanned six with six hits and two earned runs allowed. RHP Parker Dunshee added a relief inning and earned the win, surrendering an earned run on two hits and a walk while reaching 1-1 on the season. RHP Carlos Romero tossed 1.1 innings of relief, allowing no hits or runs, striking out two. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. earned the save with 1.2 innings thrown, recording a walk and a strikeout with no hits or runs allowed.

3B Brady House is your Player of the Game in the series finale, delivering two RBI doubles, bringing Baker home each time. House finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. The Georgia native has 62 hits, 33 RBI and 14 doubles on the season, all first among Nationals Minor Leaguers.

The Red Wings have an off-day tomorrow before they'll play a six-game series in Worcester versus the Red Sox. RHP Cade Cavalli will get the starting nod on Tuesday, facing Red Sox RHP Robert Stock as Rochester looks to extend its seven-game winning streak. First pitch in Worcester is slated for 6:05 ET.







