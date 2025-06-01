McDonough Drives in Three in Come-From-Behind Win in Scranton

June 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - After being held scoreless in 15 consecutive innings from Friday to Sunday, the Worcester Red Sox (28-28) broke through with seven runs over the last four innings as part of a 7-4 come-from-behind victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-29) on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

With the game scoreless entering the bottom of the fourth, the RailRiders loaded the bases with one out. T.J. Rumfield lifted a sacrifice fly to left to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on top 1-0. Then, Bryan De La Cruz hit a three-run homer to give the RailRiders a 4-0 advantage.

But the WooSox rallied in the sixth inning. They loaded the bases with nobody out, and Jhostynxon Garcia grounded a two-run single into right field to cut the deficit in half. Two batters later, Ryan Noda hit a sacrifice fly to right to make it a one-run game.

In the top of the seventh, Yasmani Grandal worked a lead-off walk, and Tyler McDonough belted a two-run, go-ahead homer to give the WooSox a 5-4 lead.

Worcester played a pair in the eighth thanks to a lead-off homer from Garcia and an RBI single from McDonough.

In the series, Garcia was 8-for-21 with two home runs.

The WooSox split the six-game series with the RailRiders. With the win, the WooSox return to .500 for the 15th different time this season.

The WooSox return to action at Polar Park on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. when they open a six-game series against the Rochester Red Wings through Sunday, June 8. Television coverage is on NESN+ at 6 p.m. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







