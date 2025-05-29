Van Belle Dazzles Again, Garcia Homers in 3-2 Win

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, P.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (27-26) homered twice and got a gem from their starter in a 3-2 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (23-28) on Thursday night at Polar Park.

Brian Van Belle turned in his latest outstanding start, posting the following line: 7 IP, 7 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K. Van Belle has now gone seven innings in two of his last three starts and has a 2.45 ERA over 44 innings of work.

In that span, the right-hander has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 36 K/6 BB. Tonight, he recorded 13 swing-and-misses, 11 of which came on his changeup.

Offensively, Worcester gave Van Belle the run support he needed. In the second, they loaded the bases for Tyler McDonough, who beat out a potential double play to score the first run of the game.

It was a 1-0 game when Blake Sabol stepped to the plate in the fifth. He saw two pitches go by, then lifted a deep fly ball to center-it landed on the berm behind the centerfield wall for a solo home run, a 401-foot shot. The swing gave Sabol his third homer of the Triple-A season in his 22nd game, extending the lead to 2-0.

Jhostnyxn Garcia blasted a homer of his own in the seventh, taking a first pitch slider over the right-centerfield wall to make it 3-0. In eight games since his promotion to Worcester, Garcia has three home runs and is slugging better than .700.

Out of the bullpen, Bryan Mata tossed two innings for his first professional save. He loaded the bases and allowed two runs in the ninth, but stranded the game-tying run on third to finish the ballgame.

