Late Runs Not Enough for RailRiders
May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Worcester Red Sox 3-2 Thursday night at PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was held scoreless for eight innings, scoring two in the ninth but losing by one run for the second straight game against Worcester.
The Red Sox loaded the bases against RailRiders starter Erick Leal in the top of the second, plating a run on a Tyler McDonough force out for a 1-0 edge. Leal struck out the #1 MLB prospect, Roman Anthony, to close the frame, stranding two to limit the damage.
After Leal retired the side in the third and fourth frames, Worcester's Blake Sabol homered in the fifth to give Worcester a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, the Red Sox loaded the bases with two outs off reliever Javien Sandridge. RailRiders' catcher Jesus Rodriguez challenged a 1-2 offering, overturning the call to close the inning with a strikeout, to keep the game a two-run contest.
Worcester tallied another run in the seventh when #5 Red Sox prospect Jhostynxon Garcia hit a solo homer off RailRiders reliever Eric Reyzelman to pull ahead 3-0.
The RailRiders left the bases loaded in the seventh after consecutive base hits and a walk, Van Belle retired Jesús Rodríguez to keep Scranton/Wilkes-Barre off the board.
In the ninth, Jose Rojas, Bryan De La Cruz, and Ismael Munguia all singled to load the bases with no one out off Worcester reliever Bryan Mata. Representing the winning run, Rodríguez dropped a single into right, scoring two to pull within one, but Mata retired Dominic Smith to secure the win.
Leal (1-6) pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out six in the loss. Van Belle (4-1) worked seven scoreless frames, giving up seven hits and striking out five to earn the victory. Mata (S, 1) tossed two innings, allowing two runs on four hits for the save.
The RailRiders continue their series with Worcester on Friday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Anthony DeSclafani to face Worcester's Cooper Criswell. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM. and tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
23-28
