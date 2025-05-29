Redbirds Drop Rain Shortened Game at Bulls, End Win Streak
May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game three of a six-game series at the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) by an 11-8 final score in seven innings on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham.
Catcher Jimmy Crooks and left fielder Mike Antico each tallied three hits and drove in two runs in the loss. With the effort, Crooks became the first Memphis batter to reach 40 RBIs on the season. Designated hitter Matt Koperniak went 2-for-4 on Thursday night and whacked his second home run of the series.
Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell allowed seven runs on 11 hits, walked two and struck out three in 4.0 innings. In a back-and-forth game, Michael Gomez (0-2) was given the loss after the right-handed pitcher allowed three runs on five hits in an inning out of the bullpen.
The game was completed early due to rain following the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 3 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
