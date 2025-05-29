Marlins Infielder Edwards Joins Jumbo Shrimp Thursday on Rehab Assignment

May 29, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins infielder Xavier Edwards will begin a rehab assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest at the Gwinnett Stripers from Coolray Field.

Edwards was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 18, retroactive to May 15, with a left mid back strain. He had played in 42 games with the Marlins prior to his injury, hitting .263/.337/.292/.629 with three doubles, one triple, 11 RBIs, 19 walks, 18 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.

After beginning the 2024 campaign by batting .330/.376/.450/.826 in 26 games with Jacksonville, Edwards had a breakout campaign with Miami, hitting .328/.397/.423/.820 with 12 doubles, five triples, one homer, 26 RBIs, 52 walks and 39 runs scored in 70 games. He finished tied for 17th in the major leagues with 31 stolen bases.

Edwards also spent the 2023 campaign with the Jumbo Shrimp. His .351 batting average that season is the best of any Jacksonville player in the club's Double-A/Triple-A era (1962-present), with his .429 on-base percentage ranking second during that span. Edwards posted an .886 OPS with 14 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 47 RBIs, 52 walks and 80 runs scored in 93 games. He also made his big league debut during this campaign for the Marlins on May 2, 2023 in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Miami.

Originally selected by the San Diego Padres with the 38th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of North Broward Preparatory School (Fla.), Edwards was included as part of the package to the Tampa Bay Rays on December 6, 2019 that sent outfielder Tommy Pham and infielder Jake Cronenworth to San Diego. He was dealt to Miami on December 15, 2022 along with right-hander J.T. Chargois in exchange for right-handers Santiago Suarez and Marcus Johnson.

Edwards is the 11th different Marlin to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-present), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), infielder Connor Norby (April 12-April 17), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-14), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-present) and outfielder Dane Myers (May 27-present) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







