Jacksonville Posts Two Shutouts to Sweep Doubleheader
May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Behind excellent pitching from Eury Pérez and Connor Gillispie on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp swept a doubleheader 8-0 and 1-0 from the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.
Jacksonville (32-21) got all the offense they needed in the opener during a six-run third. Jacob Berry walked with one out. An error put runners on first and second before another error plated Berry for the game's first run. Joe Mack followed with an RBI single against Gwinnett (21-32) starter Hurston Waldrep (4-3). A double steal by Mack and Jakob Marsee, who scored, coupled with an error made it 3-0. Troy Johnston then lashed an RBI single before Jack Winkler capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run home run to widen the margin to 6-0.
Maximo Acosta jumpstarted the fourth with a single before going to second on a wild pitch. After a pair of outs, he scored on Marsee's single to put the tally at 7-0.
Acosta singled with one out in the sixth and went to second on a passed ball. After a ground out, Dane Myers' RBI single made it 8-0.
Pérez (1-0) yielded just one hit in 5.0 shutout innings, striking out four against one walk. He struck out the side to end the fifth inning to cap his outing. Declan Cronin and Anthony Veneziano each followed with scoreless frames to seal the strikeout.
In the finale, the lone run came in the fourth inning. Johnston led off with a walk against Stripers reliever Jhancarlos Lara (0-1). A fielder's choice put Winkler on first. He stole both second and third and scored with two outs on an error to make it 1-0.
Gillispie (2-0) went 6.0 shutout innings, ceding just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Lake Bachar picked up the save with a perfect seventh inning.
Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Adam Mazur (2-4, 3.68 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Nathan Wiles (1-4, 2.68 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
International League Stories from May 28, 2025
- Sounds Snap Indians Eight-Game Home Winning Streak - Indianapolis Indians
- Woods Richardson and Adams Quiet Storm Chaser Bats, Wallner Homers in 5-2 Saints Win - St. Paul Saints
- Siani Lead off Homer Sets Tone in Memphis Win at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Gwinnett Blanked in Doubleheader Sweep by Jacksonville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jacksonville Posts Two Shutouts to Sweep Doubleheader - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Tops Durham 7-2 - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Mets Sweep Wednesday Afternoon Doubleheader against Iowa Cubs - Syracuse Mets
- IronPigs and Tides Postponed on Wednesday, May 28th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Wednesday Night's Game vs. Lehigh Valley Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- Late Homer Spoils RailRiders' Rally - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Charlotte Knights and Lowe's Announce Three-Year Partnership - Charlotte Knights
- Wings Blank Columbus, Collect Third Straight Win - Rochester Red Wings
- Serven's Blast Lifts Mud Hens Past Bats 4-2 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Zavala's Go-Ahead Homer Lifts WooSox to Win over RailRiders - Worcester Red Sox
- Clippers Blanked by Red Wings Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Plutko, Offense Struggle as Bats Fall to Mud Hens, 4-2 - Louisville Bats
- 2025 to be Final Season for Jumbo Shrimp Senior VP of Sales Linda McNabb - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons 16th Annual Star Wars Night Is Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- May 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Syracuse Mets - Iowa Cubs
- Wednesday's Knights Game in Buffalo Postponed - Charlotte Knights
- Cat Video Festival Tickets on Sale May 28 - St. Paul Saints
- Wednesday's Bisons Games against Charlotte Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Host the Mud Hens June 3-8 - Columbus Clippers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 28 vs. Columbus - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 28, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Omaha Opens Series with a Win against St. Paul - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Posts Two Shutouts to Sweep Doubleheader
- 2025 to be Final Season for Jumbo Shrimp Senior VP of Sales Linda McNabb
- Jacksonville and Gwinnett Series Opener Postponed Tuesday
- Myers, Cronin Join Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment
- Mesa Jr. Becomes Second Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus to Make MLB Debut in as Many Days