Jacksonville Posts Two Shutouts to Sweep Doubleheader

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Behind excellent pitching from Eury Pérez and Connor Gillispie on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp swept a doubleheader 8-0 and 1-0 from the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field.

Jacksonville (32-21) got all the offense they needed in the opener during a six-run third. Jacob Berry walked with one out. An error put runners on first and second before another error plated Berry for the game's first run. Joe Mack followed with an RBI single against Gwinnett (21-32) starter Hurston Waldrep (4-3). A double steal by Mack and Jakob Marsee, who scored, coupled with an error made it 3-0. Troy Johnston then lashed an RBI single before Jack Winkler capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run home run to widen the margin to 6-0.

Maximo Acosta jumpstarted the fourth with a single before going to second on a wild pitch. After a pair of outs, he scored on Marsee's single to put the tally at 7-0.

Acosta singled with one out in the sixth and went to second on a passed ball. After a ground out, Dane Myers' RBI single made it 8-0.

Pérez (1-0) yielded just one hit in 5.0 shutout innings, striking out four against one walk. He struck out the side to end the fifth inning to cap his outing. Declan Cronin and Anthony Veneziano each followed with scoreless frames to seal the strikeout.

In the finale, the lone run came in the fourth inning. Johnston led off with a walk against Stripers reliever Jhancarlos Lara (0-1). A fielder's choice put Winkler on first. He stole both second and third and scored with two outs on an error to make it 1-0.

Gillispie (2-0) went 6.0 shutout innings, ceding just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Lake Bachar picked up the save with a perfect seventh inning.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett meet again in Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest. RHP Adam Mazur (2-4, 3.68 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Stripers RHP Nathan Wiles (1-4, 2.68 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.