Sounds Snap Indians Eight-Game Home Winning Streak

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians scored multiple runs in three separate frames, but it was not enough to overcome a pair of four-run innings from the Nashville Sounds as they dropped Game 2 of their six-game set, 9-6, on Wednesday night at Victory Field.

Nashville (32-20) came out of the gates swinging with five of their first six batters hitting safely to manufacture a four-run first frame. Nashville added a run in the second inning with a pair of hits and capped their scoring in the fourth inning with a three-run homer from Bobby Dalbec and an RBI single from Eddie Rosario, tagging Thomas Harrington (L, 2-5) with all nine runs.

Indianapolis (28-23) scored two runs in three innings to work their way back in the contest. In the third, Brett Sullivan reached on a single and was brought around to third on a Billy Cook double. Sullivan scored and Cook moved up on a balk, and Cook eventually came around to score on a sacrifice fly from Nick Gonzales. Gonzales and Jack Suwinski reached on singles in the sixth and were brought around to score on a Liover Peguero double off starter Bruce Zimmermann (W, 3-3). The Indians capped their scoring in the eighth as Peguero drove in his third run of the game with an RBI groundout and Matt Fraizer tallied the Indians' second sacrifice fly of the game to plate a sixth run.

Drake Fellows, Dauri Moreta, Hunter Stratton, Yohan Ramírez and Eddy Yean combined for 5.1 scoreless innings in relief of Harrington, allowing just five hits while striking out seven.

All nine Indians batters recorded a hit in the contest, including multiple hits from major league rehabber Nick Gonzales. Nick Yorke extended his active hitting streak to seven games dating back to Game 1 of a doubleheader on May 22 at Toledo.

The Indians and Sounds resume their six-game set from Victory Field at 6:35 PM on Thursday night. Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinksi (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will make his second start of the season for Indy while the Sounds will toss fellow right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (3-1, 1.99 ERA).







