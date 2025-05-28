SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 28, 2025

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Worcester Red Sox (25-26) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (23-26)

May 28, 2025 | Game 50 | Home Game 24 | PNC Field | First Pitch 11:05 A.M.

LH Zach Penrod (No Record) vs. LH Brandon Leibrandt (1-0, 2.97)

Penrod: Activated from Boston's 60-Day IL & optioned to Worcester on Tuesday (Left Elbow Sprain)

Leibrandt: Allowed 1 R on 2 H over 4.1 IP with 4 K & 1 BB in 5/21-2 ND @ NAS (2-1 Sounds)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Worcester Red Sox 11-6 Tuesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders overcame an early deficit and unloaded for 17 hits to take the first game of the series against the WooSox.

Worcester took a 3-0 lead, three batters in, on a pair of home runs, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with a two- run Andrew Velazquez home run in the second. The RailRiders tied the game at four in the third but fell behind 5-4 in the top of the fourth. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre captured the lead in the fifth, sending eight batters to the plate and scoring three runs. After T.J. Rumfield doubled to lead off and Alex Jackson singled, Bryan De La Cruz extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI base hit to even the game at five. With the bases loaded, Ismael Munguia reached on a single, plating two for a 7-5 RailRiders advantage.

A four-run sixth frame broke the game open for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After the RailRiders loaded the bases with two outs, Velazquez extended the lead to three runs, plating Rumfield on an infield single. Munguia singled in two more runs for a 10-5 margin. Yankees #30 Prospect Jesús Rodríguez kept the offense going with a base hit to right, scoring Velazquez to pull ahead six runs. Rodríguez reached safely in his 32nd consecutive game, matching the fifth-longest streak since the Yankees' affiliation began in 2007. Trailing six runs in the eighth, Worcester closed the gap when Nathan Hickey sent a solo homer to center field to cap the scoring.

Sean Boyle (4-5) earned the win while Brendan Cellucci took the loss.

OLD FRIENDS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester meet for the first time this season. The RailRiders and WooSox meet 21 times in 2025, having split their 2024 series with nine wins apiece. Since Pawtucket moved to Worcester for the 2021 campaign, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 48-42 edge, including 25 wins over 43 games at PNC Field. Two of the three series this season are in Moosic.

EARLY GO ROUND- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 2-0 in school day games this season, having beaten Durham 9-1 in an 11:05 A.M. game on April 15 and topping Toledo 5-4 in the first STEM School Day game at PNC Field two weeks ago today. The RailRiders do not have another morning start on their schedule this season.

ATTACK MODE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 17 hits on Tuesday were the second-most in any one game this season, trailing only the 19-run, 23-hit parade on May 1 at Syracuse. Eight of nine players collected at least one hit, six had multi-hit efforts and three had three hits apiece. Tuesday marked the third four-RBI game in Ismael Munguia's career.

MOTORING- Jesús Rodríguez has stretched his on-base streak to 32 consecutive games with a walk on Saturday and remains one behind Charlotte's Kyle Teel for the longest on-base streak in the International League this year. Rodríguez's streak is tied for the fourth-longest for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since the Yankees affiliation began in 2007, having matched Brandon Drury's 2018 streak. The catcher/ third baseman has hit safely in 27 of his 32 Triple-A games since joining the roster on April 13.

SPEED THRILLS- Tuesday marked the third time the RailRiders stole five bases in a single game this season.

SAME BUT DIFFERENT- Brandon Leibrandt makes his ninth start of the season and the first in his career against Worcester. The southpaw faced Pawtucket four times while pitching for Lehigh Valley between the 207 and 2018 seasons, sporting an ERA of 3.00 with eight strikeouts over 15 total innings of work.

CRUISE CONTROL- Dominic Smith went 3-5 on Saturday with his first triple of the season. The infielder/outfielder also stole two bases, helping generate a sixth inning run. Smith is batting .324 with six home runs and 20 runs batted in over 19 games in May, raising his season average from .193 at the end of April to .252 as play begins today.

GAME OFF- Sunday's cancelation in Nashville marks the third game to be canceled this month. If the RailRiders get all remaining games in, 147 would mark the lowest in a season since the 2021 campaign that included The Final Stretch TM.

MOVING ON- The Yankees released outfielder Cooper Hummel from his Minor League contract Saturday. Hummel opted-out earlier this week and New York did not add him to the Major League roster. Hummel appeared in ten games for the RailRiders after signing with New York on April 7, hitting .258 with nine walks. The outfielder also spent nearly a month on the Injured List with an oblique strain. Hummel was quickly signed by Baltimore and was designated for assignment on Monday.

BACK ACTIVE- Catcher Ronaldo Hernández was reinstated from the Development List to fill the open roster spot on Saturday.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York staved off a late charge by the LA Angels in a 3-2 win. Carlos Rodon struck out 10 over seven shutout innings and was backed by home runs from Oswald Peraza and Ben Rice... Somerset dropped a 6-1 final to Akron... Cam Schlittler struck out six in the loss... Hudson Valley fell 6-1 to Wilmington. Brendan Jones had a pair of hits and Jose Colmenares drove in the lone run for the 'Gades... Tampa's game at Lakeland was rained out and they will play two today.







International League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.