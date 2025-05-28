Woods Richardson and Adams Quiet Storm Chaser Bats, Wallner Homers in 5-2 Saints Win

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







PAPILLON, NE - Make it back-to-back quality starts for Simeon Woods Richardson. He kept the Omaha Storm Chasers bats at arm's length while Travis Adams continues to impress in his bulk relief role. Matt Wallner, in his fifth Major League rehab game, hit his fourth homer and the St. Paul Saints took down the Storm Chasers 5-2 on Wednesday night at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers grabbed the lead in the first. Tyler Tolbert led off by getting hit by a pitch. He stole second and took third on a throwing error by the catcher Mickey Gasper. Peyton Wilson's single to right drove in Tolbert making it 1-0.

Wallner gave the Saints the lead in the third. Jeferson Morales led off the inning with an infield single to third. Anthony Prato followed with a walk. That brought up Wallner who drilled a curveball 406 feet over the right field wall, his second in as many games and fourth on Major League rehab, putting the Saints up 3-1.

The bottom of the Saints order produced a run in the fourth. With one out Emmanuel Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, went to second on a single to left by Morales, and scored on Prato's single to left, increasing the lead to 4-1.

The Storm Chasers got the run back in the bottom of the inning when MJ Melendez led off with a single to right-center, stole second, moved to third on a single to center by Luca Tresh, and scored on a wild pitch cutting the Saints lead to 4-2. Woods Richardson wouldn't give up anything after that retiring nine of the final 10 batters he faced, going 6.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking one and striking out five. He threw 97 pitches, 61 for strikes.

Mickey Gasper continues to produce for the Saints as they tacked on a run in the sixth. With one out Morales walked and Prato singled to right, putting runners at first and second. With two outs Gasper singled to right scoring Morales making it 5-2 Saints.

Adams finished it off from there. He retired nine of the 11 batters he faced, giving up just one hit with another hitter reaching on a throwing error. He went 3.0 shutout innings and struck out two while picking up his third save of the season.

The bottom two hitters in the Saints order, Morales and Prato, went a combined 5-6 with an RBI and three runs scored and reached base safely in seven of eight plate appearances.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Thursday night at Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. The Saints send RHP David Festa (2-1, 3.42) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP Thomas Hatch (2-3, 5.32). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







