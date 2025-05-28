Wings Blank Columbus, Collect Third Straight Win

May 28, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Wings looked to stay red hot on a perfect Wednesday morning for baseball in Downtown Rochester. The Red Wings took home their third straight win, and their fifth win in the last six games by the score of 5-0. Red Wing Starter RHP Cade Cavalli struck out a season-high 10 Columbus batters, and DH Andrés Chaparro and 2B J.T. Arruda each blasted a two-run homer to propel the Wings' offense.

The Red Wings struck first in the bottom of the opening inning, starting with a deep drive to left-center by SS Jackson Cluff, who was able to reach second on a fielding error. Two batters later, DH Andrés Chaparro hit a towering home run over the left field wall, giving Rochester an early 2-0 lead over Columbus.

The Clippers were held scoreless through their first two times at bat. In the bottom of the second, CF Andrew Pinckney led off with a ground ball single to left field. With RF Nick Schnell at the plate, Pinckney quickly stole second to put himself into scoring position. Schnell followed with a soft line drive single to right, bringing Pinckney home and extending Rochester's lead to 3-0.

Both squads' offenses remained fairly quiet until Rochester's Andrew Pinckney drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh, reaching base for his third time of the day. Pinckney then moved to second on a wild pitch, giving 2B J.T. Arruda an opportunity with a man in scoring position and two outs. Arruda proceeded to deposit a ball over the right field wall for a two-run homer. The Fresno State alum's homer was his second as a Red Wing, pushing the Wings' lead to 5-0.

Down five in the top of the ninth, Columbus looked to get their offense going late in this one. Down to their last out, the Clippers' RF Chase DeLauter and 1B C.J. Kayfus drew back-to-back walks to give Columbus their first real threat since the second inning. But, the threat would not pay off as the Wings sealed their third straight win and their first shutout of the year, defeating the Clippers 5-0.

RHP Cade Cavalli made his first start of this six-game series for the Red Wings and delivered a dominating performance, tossing 5.0 shutout innings. He allowed just three hits, struck out ten, walked one, and threw 51 strikes on 70 pitches. RHP Carlos Romero was the first relief arm out of the bullpen, working 1.0 inning while allowing one hit and striking out one. RHP Parker Dunshee took the mound for the seventh and turned in a clean frame. RHP Patrick Weigel entered in the eighth and struck out two of the three batters he faced. RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. was last out of the bullpen for the Wings in the ninth and finished out the game with two strikeouts.

RHP Cade Cavalli was named the Red Wings Player of the Game today after his stellar outing on the mound. Cavalli held the Clippers to just three hits over 5.0 scoreless innings, striking out ten and walking one while facing 19 batters. Cavalli set a new season high for strikeouts in a single start, his first double-digit strikeout game since August 13, 2022.

The Red Wings are back in action on Thursday night against Columbus looking to win their fourth-straight contest. RHP Seth Shuman is slated to start against Columbus' RHP Aaron Davenport. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM from Innovative Field.







