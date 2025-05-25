Wings Erupt in Eleventh, Seal Series Victory

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

On Sunday night at NBT Stadium, the Rochester Red Wings faced the Syracuse Mets in the final game of their six-game series, looking to secure their fourth win and take the set. The Red Wings outlasted the Mets in a thrilling eleven-inning game to claim this series. 3B Brady House launched his ninth homer of the season tonight to even the score in the top of the eighth. 1B Andrés Chaparro also delivered a pair of hits, adding to the Red Wings' momentum in this tightly contested matchup.

The Wings got into the hit column quickly as 3B Brady House lined a single to right field with one out in the top of the first. He then moved to second on a groundout, and 2B Trey Lipscomb poked a single up the middle, bringing House home for the Red Wings' first run of the game, giving them a quick 1-0 lead.

Both offenses remained quiet through the early innings. Syracuse, however, recorded their first hit of the night as 2B Ronny Mauricio put a one-out single into center field. DH Jon Singleton then drew a five-pitch walk, to give the Mets their first opportunity with a runner in scoring position. LF Donovan Walton also drew a walk, loading the bases for C Hayden Senger, who would ground out to third, which brought Mauricio home, making it a 1-1 game. 3B Luis De Los Santos would then proceed to push a backside single through the hole into right field, bringing home both Singleton and Walton, giving the Mets a 3-1 lead.

With the Mets out in front to start the fifth, LF Darren Baker slapped a one-out double to left field. With Baker on second, House singled to right on a grounder, scoring Baker and pulling the Red Wings within one. Still down 3-2, the Red Wings entered the sixth inning looking to take the lead again.

After the scoreboard stayed quiet through the sixth and seventh, Brady House started the eighth inning with a solo homer to straightaway center, his ninth homer of the year traveled 458 feet, tying the ballgame at 3-3.

After a scoreless eighth and ninth inning, fans were treated to extra baseball as the Red Wings and Mets headed into the tenth inning. CF Andrew Pinckney started off the top of the tenth for the Red Wings on second. With Pickney on second, Baker grounded out to first base, which moved Pickney to third. Jackson Cluff drove a sacrifice fly to center field to allow Pickney to score, which made this a 4-3 game.

CF Drew Gilbert started on second for the Mets to start off the bottom of the tenth. RF Gilberto Celestino reached on a fielder's choice and reached first base safely. With Gilbert on third, 2B, Ronny Mauricio hit a sac fly to left field, Gilbert came home to make the score 4-4 to end the tenth.

In the top of the eleventh inning, Brady House was placed on second base as the automatic runner. 1B Andrés Chaparro came through with a ground ball single to center, to bring House home and give the Red Wings a 5-4 lead. Following the RBI hit, PR J.T. Arruda entered as a pinch-runner for Chaparro. DH Yohandy Morales worked a walk to advance Arruda to second, keeping the pressure on Syracuse with two runners on with one out. With runners on first and second, the Wings executed a double steal, giving Arruda his fourth stolen base and Morales his first of his Triple-A career, to put both runners in scoring position for Rochester. RF Nick Schnell then delivered a sacrifice fly to right field to score Arruda and advance Morales to third. With the score at 6-4, C Drew Millas was intentionally walked to put runners on the corners. With Millas on first, Pickney hit an infield single to third to advance Millas to second and allow Morales to cross the plate to make it a 7-4 ball game. Darren Baker crushed a triple to center field, his second of the season, to drive in both Millas and Pickney to extend the lead. With a 9-4 lead, Jon Singleton started off the bottom of the eleventh on second for the Mets. With two outs, Hayden Senger hit a sac fly to left field, which sent Singleton to cross home and score. A groundout brought this game to a close, securing a 9-5 victory for the Red Wings.

RHP Adrian Sampson took the mound for his second start of this six-game set. The Washington native logged his second quality start of the series, throwing 6.0 innings and giving up three runs off of four hits, while walking three, and striking out one. RHP Parker Dunshee was first called out of the bullpen, holding the Mets scoreless in the seventh, allowing two hits, and striking out two. This gave way to RHP Patrick Weigel, who took care of business in the eighth, setting the Mets down 1-2-3, with one strikeout. RHP Carlos Romero came on for the ninth, holding Syracuse scoreless while recording a walk and a strikeout. RHP Eduardo Salazar came on in the bottom of the tenth with the Red Wings, allowing an unearned run, without allowing a hit or walking a batter. RHP Clay Helvey came on to close out the ballgame and the series, mimicking Salazar's line, only allowing one unearned run, without allowing a hit or a walk.

3B Brady House is the Player of the Game for the Red Wings. The third baseman went 3-for-5 on the day with a pair of singles and the game-tying home run in the eighth inning, knocking in two runs. The former 11th overall pick leads Washington's minor-league system in home runs (9), RBI (28), extra base hits (20), as well as total bases (92).

The Rochester Red Wings look to take on the Columbus Clippers in the first game of their seven-game series tomorrow night on Memorial Day. RHP Chase Solesky is scheduled to take the mound for the Red Wings against the Clippers' RHP Vince Velasquez. The first pitch will be at 4:05 p.m..







