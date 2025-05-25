Winkel's Grand Slam Now Enough in Saints 10-4 Loss to Tides

May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Patrick Winkel got the largest crowd of the season to its feet in the second inning with a grand slam. Unfortunately, there wasn't much else to cheer for as the St. Paul Saints fell to the Norfolk Tides 10-4 on Sunday evening at CHS Field in front of 8,386.

Two batters into the game the Tides took a 1-0 lead courtesy of a solo homer from Coby Mayo, his eighth of the season.

The Saints loaded the bases in the second when Jose Miranda was hit by a pitch, Mike Ford reached on an infield single, and with one out Yunior Severino walked. With two outs Patrick Winkel clubbed a grand slam to right-center, his third homer of the year, putting the Saints up 4-1. It was Winkel's second career grand slam and he finished the night 2-4, with a home run, four RBI, and a run scored.

The lead didn't last long as the Tides tied it up with another long ball. Vimael Machín led off the third with a single to center. With one out Samuel Basallo reached on a fielding error by first baseman Mike Ford. That was followed by a three-run homer to left by TT Bowens, his sixth of the season, tying the game at four.

With two outs and nobody on in the fourth the Tides grabbed the lead. Fernando Peguero singled to right-center and scored on a double to left-center by Machín putting the Tides up 5-4.

The Tides blew the game open in the fifth with two more home runs. Bowens led off the inning with his second homer of the game, a solo shot to left, his seventh of the season, giving the Tides a 6-4 lead. Jud Fabian followed with a single and Luis Vazquez knocked him home with a double, increasing the lead to 7-4. Livan Soto followed with a two-run homer to right, his second of the season, giving the Tides a 9-4 lead.

For the fifth time in six innings the Tides scored a run. In the sixth Machín led off with a walk, Mayo singled, and Basallo walked to load the bases. Bowens followed with a walk to force in a run making it 10-4.

Saints reliever Ryan Jensen was spectacular pitching 2.1 perfect innings and striking out five while throwing 25 pitches, 20 for strikes.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday evening against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. The Saints send RHP Cory Lews (1-4, 9.72) to the mound and the Storm Chasers are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







