Winkel's Grand Slam Now Enough in Saints 10-4 Loss to Tides
May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Patrick Winkel got the largest crowd of the season to its feet in the second inning with a grand slam. Unfortunately, there wasn't much else to cheer for as the St. Paul Saints fell to the Norfolk Tides 10-4 on Sunday evening at CHS Field in front of 8,386.
Two batters into the game the Tides took a 1-0 lead courtesy of a solo homer from Coby Mayo, his eighth of the season.
The Saints loaded the bases in the second when Jose Miranda was hit by a pitch, Mike Ford reached on an infield single, and with one out Yunior Severino walked. With two outs Patrick Winkel clubbed a grand slam to right-center, his third homer of the year, putting the Saints up 4-1. It was Winkel's second career grand slam and he finished the night 2-4, with a home run, four RBI, and a run scored.
The lead didn't last long as the Tides tied it up with another long ball. Vimael Machín led off the third with a single to center. With one out Samuel Basallo reached on a fielding error by first baseman Mike Ford. That was followed by a three-run homer to left by TT Bowens, his sixth of the season, tying the game at four.
With two outs and nobody on in the fourth the Tides grabbed the lead. Fernando Peguero singled to right-center and scored on a double to left-center by Machín putting the Tides up 5-4.
The Tides blew the game open in the fifth with two more home runs. Bowens led off the inning with his second homer of the game, a solo shot to left, his seventh of the season, giving the Tides a 6-4 lead. Jud Fabian followed with a single and Luis Vazquez knocked him home with a double, increasing the lead to 7-4. Livan Soto followed with a two-run homer to right, his second of the season, giving the Tides a 9-4 lead.
For the fifth time in six innings the Tides scored a run. In the sixth Machín led off with a walk, Mayo singled, and Basallo walked to load the bases. Bowens followed with a walk to force in a run making it 10-4.
Saints reliever Ryan Jensen was spectacular pitching 2.1 perfect innings and striking out five while throwing 25 pitches, 20 for strikes.
The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday evening against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. The Saints send RHP Cory Lews (1-4, 9.72) to the mound and the Storm Chasers are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
International League Stories from May 25, 2025
- IronPigs Swipe Franchise Record Eight Bases to Down Bisons - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Winkel's Grand Slam Now Enough in Saints 10-4 Loss to Tides - St. Paul Saints
- Four Home Runs Launched By Norfolk In Series Finale Win - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Lose Series Finale at Lehigh Valley Sunday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Caglianone Homers Twice in Extra-Inning Win at Salt Lake - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Shut out by Toledo in Series Finale, 8-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Mount Four-Run Comeback, Take Five of Six from Stripers - Louisville Bats
- Pérez and Long Drive in Six for Series Split against Columbus - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Series Finale against RailRiders Rained Out - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Allow Five Unanswered Runs in 6-4 Defeat to Louisville - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Nashville Canceled - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clippers Can't Keep up with Cubs in Finale - Columbus Clippers
- Worcester Defeats Durham 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- May 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 25, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Storm Chasers Walked-off by Bees in 11-10 Loss - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Drop Fifth Straight to Salt Lake - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Winkel's Grand Slam Now Enough in Saints 10-4 Loss to Tides
- Gasper Blasts Two Home Runs as Saints Take Down Tides 6-4 in Game Two of Doubleheader
- Raya's Perfect Outing Wasted in 12-1 Loss in Game One of Doubleheader
- Festa and Adams Spectacular on the Hill, Wallner Produces at Plate in 10-2 Saints' Victory
- Woods Richardson Dominates in Saints 3-2 Win in Game Two of Doubleheader