Mets Fall to Red Wings, 9-5, in 11 Innings on Sunday Night
May 25, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Rochester Red Wings, 9-5, in 11 innings, wrapping up the final game of a two-week homestand on Sunday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Rochester (16-33) opened the scoring in the top of the first inning with an RBI single from Trey Lipscomb, knocking in Brady House and giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Syracuse (22-29) offense heated up. With one out, Ronny Mauricio singled, then Jon Singleton and Donovan Walton drew walks to load the bases. Hayden Senger brought Mauricio home with an RBI groundout, tying the game 1-1. The next batter, Luis De Los Santos, hit a two-run single to score Singleton and Walton, giving the Mets a 3-1 advantage.
The Red Wings tacked on another run in the fifth, but that would be the last one allowed by starter Brandon Sproat. The Mets' top-pitching prospect tossed five innings, gave up two earned runs, and struck out four batters.
In the eighth, Brady House led off the inning with a solo homer to tie the game, 3-3. Both teams went scoreless in the ninth, sending the game into extra innings.
Rochester scored one run in the top of the tenth on a sacrifice fly, taking a 4-3 lead. In the bottom of the tenth, Syracuse did the same. With Gilbert at third, Mauricio hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game, 4-4.
The 11th inning is when the floodgates opened. The Red Wings scored five more runs to go in front, 9-4.
The Mets would only respond with one more run in the bottom of the 11th on a sacrifice fly by Hayden Senger, scoring Jon Singleton to make it 9-5.
Syracuse starts a six-game series with Iowa on Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:38 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat
(Herm Card)
