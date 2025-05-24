Syracuse Splits Doubleheader with Rochester, Mets Win Duel of the Dishes

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets exploded for 14 runs in game two of a doubleheader to split the pair of games with the Rochester Red Wings on a windy Saturday night at NBT Bank Stadium. Rochester took game one, 7-4, and Syracuse came out on top, 14-3, in game two. The game two win was also the game featuring the Mets becoming the Salt Potatoes and the Red Wings becoming the Plates for a Duel of the Dishes in a battle for the eight-foot Golden Fork Trophy.

Syracuse (22-28) got off to a great start in the first half of the doubleheader, taking an early lead over Rochester (15-33). In the bottom of the second inning, Hayden Senger led off with a solo home run to give the Mets a 1-0 advantage.

In the third, Drew Gilbert walked, and Gilberto Celestino singled to set the table. Ronny Mauricio ripped an RBI single to score Gilbert, then Joey Meneses hit an RBI double to bring in Celestino and put Syracuse ahead, 3-0.

The Mets held the three-run lead until the top of the seventh when the tides turned. Blade Tidwell was on the mound, on the verge of a seven-inning complete game shutout, and the Red Wings mounted a comeback. Singles from Yohandy Morales and Drew Millas put two runners on base. With two outs, Andrew Pinckney tied the game with a three-run homer, 3-3.

Syracuse didn't score in the bottom of the seventh, sending game one to extra innings. In the top of the eighth, Rochester added four runs to go up 7-3. The Mets only scored one run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Drew Gilbert sacrifice fly and fell, 7-4, in the first game of the doubleheader.

In game two, Syracuse made a statement on offense. In the bottom of the first inning, Celestino doubled but came around to score on a throwing error by shortstop Jackson Cluff, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. Soon after, Jon Singleton and Meneses smashed back-to-back home runs, extending the advantage to 3-0. The lineup kept rolling from there. Donovan Walton walked, Luis De Los Santos doubled, and Luke Ritter smacked a two-run single putting Syracuse in front, 5-0.

The second inning somehow proved to be even better than the first. The Mets scored seven runs off of six hits, while the Red wings committed three errors. The inning was highlighted by two-run doubles by both Donovan Walton and Luis De Los Santos as Syracuse went ahead 12-0 after the second and added another run in the third. After Meneses doubled, Ritter brought him home with an RBI double, giving the Mets a 13-0 lead.

Syracuse scored one more run in the fifth inning on an RBI from De Los Santos to go up 14-0.

Rochester scored three runs in the top of the sixth to make it 14-3, not nearly enough to mount a second comeback.

On the mound, it was a strong bullpen day in game two. Austin Warren got the start with two scoreless innings, and Dom Hamel piggybacked with three shutout frames. Dedniel Nuñez pitched a scoreless seventh to end the ballgame and secure the win.

Five Mets hitters had multiple hits in game two: Celestino, Meneses, De Los Santos, Ritter, and Yonny Hernandez. Meneses led the way with three extra-base hits and four runs scored. As a team, Syracuse smacked a season-high nine extra-base hits.

Syracuse ends its six-game series with Rochester on Sunday night with game six. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is scheduled to pitch for the Mets opposite right-hander Adrian Sampson for the Red Wings. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

