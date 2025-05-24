Jacksonville Offense Silenced in Six-Run Defeat

May 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp bats were stymied in their 7-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds Saturday night in front of 9,088 fans at VyStar Ballpark.

Memphis (26-22) opened the scoring in the top of the third. After two quick outs, Thomas Saggese doubled and scored on a double from Jimmy Crooks, putting the Redbirds ahead 1-0.

Jacksonville (30-20) evened the game in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Joe Mack and Heriberto Hernandez walked. Troy Johnston was hit by a pitch and Victor Mesa Jr. plated Mack with a sacrifice fly, tying the game at one.

The Redbirds regained the lead in the fifth and never looked back. With one out, Mike Antico walked and stole second. An error pushed him to third and two batters later, Crooks doubled home two runs, increasing the lead to 3-1.

Memphis added a run in the top of the seventh. Brody Moore singled and Antico walked. Two batters later, Saggese plated Moore with a sac fly, padding the lead to four.

The Redbirds put the nail in the coffin in the top of the ninth. Bryan Torres walked, Moore singled and Antico walked to load the bases. A two-run double coupled with a sac fly gave Memphis a three-run ninth, pushing the advantage to six runs.

Jacksonville and Memphis wrap up their series in Sunday's 6:05 p.m. contest from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-0, 4.20 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. as Honey Drippers weekend continues. The Jumbo Shrimp will pay homage to the delicious frozen treat that is enjoyed in the South by many but enjoyed in Duval as the Honey Dripper. They will be playing as the Jacksonville Honey Drippers. On Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, the Jumbo Shrimp will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. Fans can access the field for pregame catch through the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza via the Main Gate on Georgia St. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear.

Join the Jumbo Shrimp and FCA Fields of Faith for Family Faith Night. Be one of the first 500 fans to enter through the Main Gates on Georgia St. to receive this one-of-a-kind Honey Drippers Silicone Pint cup.. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** **Giveaways only available when entering through the Main Gates on Georgia St.** Honey Drippers weekend concludes with post game fireworks.







