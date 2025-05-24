Syracuse Mets Offering $5 off Tickets for Memorial Day Sunday Game at NBT Bank Stadium

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are offering a one-time special Memorial Day Sunday deal for $5 off tickets for Syracuse's 6:35 p.m. game on Sunday, May 25th at NBT Bank Stadium against the Rochester Red Wings. The $5 off flash sale will begin on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. and be available until Sunday at 6:00 p.m. $5 off tickets will be available at this link: $5 OFF SUNDAY TICKET SALE.

Sunday's game has a special 6:35 p.m. start time with the second-largest postgame fireworks show of the season (The Fourth of July will be the largest postgame fireworks show of the year). Postgame fireworks on Sunday are presented by Nutrl Vodka Seltzer.

Sunday is also a Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 and under receive a voucher good for a bag of chips, 12oz Coca-Cola beverage, Hofmann hot dog, and a Perry's ice cream. Plus, fans can enjoy free balloon art and entertainment from Jeff the Magic Man before the game.

There is also a special Memorial Day Sunday VIP Upgrade Package that includes free parking, early batting practice viewing, entry to the game at 4:00 p.m., happy hour drink specials from 4-5:30 p.m., a 90-minute BBQ Buffet, and a Syracuse Mets gift. VIP Upgrade Package Tickets are available at this link: VIP UPGRADE PACKACKE TICKET LINK or by calling the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium at 315-474-7833.

The Mets and Red Wings also play on Saturday, May 24th as a single-admission doubleheader with the first game starting at 4:05 p.m. and the second game beginning approximately 40 minutes after the first game ends. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. Fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.

The first 500 fans through the gates on Saturday will receive a Mystery Bobblehead. Bobbleheads will be concealed in a brown paper bag, so whatever you receive is a mystery. Bobbleheads will vary and will be from different teams, sports, and non-sport organizations, etc. Fans can exchange their mystery bobblehead for a new mystery bobblehead for $5 or purchase additional mystery bobbleheads for $10 at the table on the concourse next to Gannon Pest Control Guest Services. Proceeds of the Mystery Bobblehead giveaway will be donated to the Foodbank of Central New York.

Game Two of Saturday's doubleheader will be the Duel of the Dishes when the Syracuse Salt Potatoes take on the Rochester Plates in the series for the eight-foot Golden Fork Trophy. The Duel of the Dishes is presented by Guinta Produce.

After the doubleheaders on Saturday, there will be a postgame fireworks extravaganza.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Syracuse Mets home games, in-person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online any time at SyracuseMets.com.







