McLean Tosses Gem, Mets Fall to Red Wings, 6-4, on Thursday Night

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Nolan McLean

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Syracuse Mets pitcher Nolan McLean(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - With a chance at a comeback victory in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Syracuse Mets stranded the bases loaded and fell just short in a 6-4 loss to the Rochester Red Wings on a rainy Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

On a day where both starting pitchers impressed, it was the Rochester (14-32) offense that got on the board first. In the top of the first inning, Darren Baker's RBI single scored Jackson Cluff to put the Red Wings ahead, 1-0.

Syracuse (21-27) quickly responded in the bottom of the third when Gilberto Celestino smacked a solo home run to tie the game, 1-1.

Rochester jumped ahead with one run in the fifth inning to go up 2-1, but Mets starter Nolan McLean ended his start with a scoreless sixth. The right-hander pitched six innings, allowed one earned run, and struck out six batters.

In the seventh, the Red Wings scored four runs to take a 6-1 lead, doing so with three hits and two walks.

Syracuse bounced back in the bottom of the seventh inning cutting it to a two-run game. Luke Ritter singled, Yonny Hernandez was hit by a pitch, and Drew Gilbert singled to load the bases. Celestino grounded into a double play, scoring Ritter and making it a 6-2 game. With Hernandez on base and two outs, Jon Singleton hit a two-run homer and cut the deficit to 6-4.

The next best chance for the Mets to come all the way back was in the ninth when Gilbert, Celestino, and Walton all walked to load the bases. All three runners were stranded to end the game. Syracuse went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Rochester on Friday night with game four. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is scheduled to pitch for the Mets opposite left-hander Andrew Alvarez for the Red Wings. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story







International League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.