Late Hitting Lifts Memphis over Jacksonville

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eury Pérez struck out seven in three-plus innings but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Memphis Redbirds 5-3, Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark in front of 6,092 fans.

Jacksonville (29-19) evened the game in the seventh. Brian Navarreto singled and Albert Almora walked. Jacob Berry reached on a fielder's choice and Jakob Marsee walked to load the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, Andrew Pintar drove in Almora with a sac fly tying the game at two.

Memphis (25-21)took the late lead in the eighth inning. Ryan Vilade singled and Bryan Torres walked. Gavin Collins sacrificed both runners to second and third and Michael Siani walked to load the bases. Fermín continued his great day singling home a pair to give the Redbirds a 4-2 lead. Siani went to third and scored on an infield single from Matt Koperniak.

The Jumbo Shrimp drew first blood in the bottom of the first. Marsee doubled off Memphis starter Michael McGreevy. Two batters later Troy Johnston singled, putting runners on first and second. Heriberto Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Marsee to score the opening run.

The Redbirds evened the game immediately in the top of the second. With two outs, Torres (3) crushed a solo home run, tying the game at one.

Memphis took the lead and never looked back in the fourth. With one out, Vilade tripled and Torres walked. Two batters later, Siani walked and Fermín was hit by a pitch plating Vilade to put Memphis ahead 2-1.

Jacksonville and Memphis meet again in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Janson Junk (4-3, 2.78 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds LHP Alex Cornwell (1-3, 9.11 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

