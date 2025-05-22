Nashville Sweeps Doubleheader over RailRiders

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville took both games over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in their doubleheader on Wednesday night. Playing each other for the very first time, two of the top 10 teams in the International League in ERA entering the day lived up to it. The Sounds came out of the day with a pair of wins when both teams combined for six runs and 17 total hits on the night.

Game one set the tone with a combined nine hits allowed between four total pitchers. Brandon Woodruff worked four scoreless innings in his seventh rehab start and fellow rehabber DL Hall pitched the remaining three innings with just two hits allowed and six strikeouts to earn the win.

Two of the four Nashville hits came in the bottom of the third inning - the second of which was a RBI single by Bobby Dalbec to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead. Raynel Delgado's RBI single in the fourth inning made it 3-0. Jimmy Herron collected a one-out single in the fifth but was one of three Sounds baserunners stranded as the RailRiders escaped a bases-loaded jam to not allow any further damage.

Woodruff and Hall combined to leave eight RailRiders on base and hold them to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position to help seal the 3-0 shutout to take game one.

Jacob Misiorowski got the start for Nashville in game two. The right-hander worked just three innings and allowed three hits. One of them being the only run the Brewers' no. 4-rated prospect allowed as Bryan De La Cruz gave the RailRiders their only run of the day with a solo shot in the top of the second inning. The third rehabber of the day to get work on the mound for Nashville was Aaron Ashby who pitched a scoreless fourth inning while working around a walk.

Jorge Alfaro took Misiorowski off the hook for a decision with a two-out solo homer of his own in Nashville's half of the fourth inning. Adam Hall added his second hit of the twinbill with a triple in the fifth and was the go-ahead run after Freddy Zamora earned RBI number 10 on the season with a sacrifice fly.

Craig Yoho pitched another scoreless appearance as he limited the RailRiders to a hit in the top of the fifth. Tyler Jay followed with a three-up, three-down top of the sixth and retuned the mound to start the seventh. The left-hander made it four straight retired with a strikeout of Jose Rojas before bloop single into shallow right field and walk pushed the potential tying-run into scoring position and sent right-hander Jesus Liranzo out of the Nashville bullpen.

Liranzo induced a couple of fly balls to secure his third save of the season and give the Sounds a 2-1 win and the exclamation point in the doubleheader sweep.

The series will continue on Thursday at First Horizon Park. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 5.55 ERA) is the scheduled starter for Nashville against the RailRiders and RHP Erick Leal (1-5, 8.53 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

ON THE MEND: Three of the four Major League rehabbers currently on the Sounds roster all got work during the doubleheader for Nashville on Wednesday night. DL Hall struck out a season-high six over his three relief innings of Brandon Woodruff in game one. Through his first two rehab appearances with the Sounds, Hall has pitched 5.2 IP and allowed three hits, has seven strikeouts, and four walks. He earned his first win since game two of a doubleheader on August 30, 2024, with the Brewers on the road in Cincinnati. In his four total rehab appearances this season, the left-hander has totaled 10.2 IP with four hits surrendered and has 15 strikeouts to six walks. Making his seventh rehab start (fifth with Nashville), Brandon Woodruff worked four scoreless innings while tossing 59 pitches. He's got a 2.25 ERA through his five starts with Nashville and has 21 strikeouts in 20.0 IP. After his four scoreless, he has not allowed more than three earned in any of his rehab starts this season. Aaron Ashby worked a scoreless inning in game two. He worked around a walk to face just three batters in his outing. Through four games with Nashville during his rehab stint, Ashby has posted a 1.50 ERA, allowing one run in his first appearance before three straight scoreless outings. In six innings of work total during his rehab he has surrendered only three hits and worked around five walks.

THROUGH THE QUAD: Jimmy Herron was one of two Nashville players (Adam Hall) to have a hit in both games against the RailRiders on Wednesday night, finishing the day 2-for-6 with a RBI. Herron's six-game hitting streak is the second-longest active streak by a Sounds player behind Anthony Seigler, 12 G, and the new season-high for Herron who had a five-game hitting streak earlier in the season. Over his last six games, Herron is hitting .300 (6-for-20) with a home run, double, four RBI, two walks, five runs, and has just one strikeout.

BLANK CHECK: The 3-0 shutout of the RailRiders in game one was the seventh shutout win of the season for Nashville. The Sounds have the most shutouts in Triple-A and are tied for second in the minors along with High-A Quad Cities (Kansas City). Double-A Erie (Pittsburgh) has the most shutouts by a minor league team on the season with eight. In four total doubleheaders that the Sounds have played this year, the 3-0 shutout in game one was their third shutout win to start a twinbill.

FIVE OR LESS: Both games saw the two teams held to five or fewer hits. Despite the two wins, Nashville was outhit in both games by the RailRiders who finished with 10 total hits compared to the seven hits for Nashville. The Sounds improved to 9-15 on the season when being outhit by their opponent. It was the ninth and 10th times this season in which Nashville and their opponent had five or fewer hits in the same game. After losing the first three games when that happened, the Sounds have now won each of their last seven pitching duels.

YARD WORK: Jorge Alfaro swatted his ninth home run of the season and his second in his last three games played. He now sits tied for fifth in the International League with his nine round trippers and leads the club with 26 RBI. Of his nine home runs on the year, four have been solo shots. He also has four two-run homers and one three-run blast on the year as well. Wednesday was his fourth off left-handed pitching and fourth of the year at home. It was just the second game-tying home run by a Nashville player this year after Anthony Seigler hit the first last Thursday in Memphis. Alfaro's nine home runs add to the most he has ever hit in a Triple-A season and are tied for the most home runs he has had in a season overall since 2019. He also had nine home runs in 2022 when he hit seven with the San Diego Padres (82 G) and two with Triple-A El Paso (4 G). Wednesday's solo shot was his 96th career minor league home run in his 757th game (incl. Postseason) and his 144th career home run including his big-league service time.

MR. 300: Jacob Misiorowski picked up his 300th career strikeout to start off his night in game two against the RailRiders. He finished with four total to get to 303 through his first 65 games as a professional and owns a 12.3 K/9 for his career. Since making his debut after the Brewers selected him in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Crowder Junior College (MO), Misiorowski's 303 strikeouts rank third in the Brewers farm system behind only Carlos Rodriguez (465) and Alexander Cornielle (370) but ranks 10th in the Brewers farm system in IP over the same span (222.2). Rodriguez (411.0 IP) and Cornielle (349.2) are 1-2 in IP for the Brewers since Misiorowski made his debut. Misiorowski leads all Triple-A in strikeouts with 63 on the season and owns the best ERA among qualified arms at 1.55 despite seeing it rise after his one earned run allowed on Wednesday.

ANOTHA ONE: Craig Yoho (12 G) and Tyler Jay (11 G) each extended their current stretch without allowing an earned run in game two of the doubleheader on Wednesday night. Yoho is one behind Durham's Joey Gerber for the longest active streak in the IL while Jay is tied with Charlotte's Dan Altavilla for the third-longest streak going. Yoho continues his domination over Triple-A hitters, having not allowed an earned run in 20 straight games with Nashville dating back to August 29, 2024. Over his last 22.2 IP, the Brewers' no. 18-ranked prospect has allowed 12 hits, has 22 strikeouts, and 11 walks. He earned his second win of the season while Jay collected his seventh hold of the year to lead all Triple-A pitchers.







International League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.