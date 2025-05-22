Basallo Hits Two Homers In Doubleheader Split
May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
ST. PAUL, Mn - The Norfolk Tides (17-29) split a doubleheader with the St. Paul Saints (23-21) on Thursday night at CHS Field. The Tides took game one with ease, 8-3, but fell short in game two, 3-2. It was the first time the Tides have played at St. Paul in franchise history.
Norfolk took the lead early in game one. After scoring in the first inning on a passed ball, Norfolk put up four runs in the third inning that was capped by a two-run homer by Jud Fabian. It was his ninth homer of the season, and finished the game 2-for-4. TT Bowens also had an RBI double in the inning, who also finished 2-for-4 but with two doubles and the RBI.
It was the Samuel Basallo show from there, blasting a two-run homer in the fourth inning. In the top of the seventh, Basallo would go yard for a second time, a solo shot, that totaled nine on the season. He finished the night 3-for-3 with four runs, a double, two homers, three RBI and a walk. St. Paul scored all three runs on two home runs by Matt Wallner, but wasn't enough to keep up with Norfolk in the Tides' 8-3 win.
Game two would prove to be a pitcher's duel. Both teams scored a run each, with St. Paul getting the first run in the second inning, getting a solo homer by Emmanuel Rodriguez. But Norfolk tied it up the following inning, with Coby Mayo knocking an RBI single. St. Paul would get a run in each of the fifth and sixth inning, forcing Norfolk to play catch-up in the top of the seventh. Chadwick Tromp made it interesting by blasting a solo home run with one out, his first of the season with Norfolk. But the Tides would not prevail, falling 3-2.
Game three of the series is set for Friday night in St. Paul, with first pitch at 7:35 p.m. Norfolk has yet to announce a starter, while RHP David Festa (2-1, 3.60) is set to throw for St. Paul.
