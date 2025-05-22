Indians Swept in Doubleheader at Toledo
May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Indianapolis Indians were swept by the Toledo Mud Hens in a 7.0-inning doubleheader at Fifth Third Field on Thursday night. Toledo took Game 1, 2-1, and shut out Indy, 5-0, in Game 2.
In Game 1, the Indians (26-20) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Matt Gorski poked a solo home run to right field for his fourth homer of the campaign. The Mud Hens (25-23) struck back for a pair of runs in the fifth inning off Thomas Harrington (L, 2-4), first with a game-tying solo home run by Bligh Madris. After Ryan Kreidler was hit by a pitch and Stephen Scott walked, Riley Unroe delivered the game-winning hit with an RBI double.
Mud Hens starting pitcher Austin Bergner allowed just the solo shot across 3.0 innings, with Jordan Balazovic (W, 2-0) earning the win with two scoreless innings in relief. Matt Gage (S, 1) tossed a scoreless ninth inning for his first save of the season to cap a 2-1 Toledo win.
In Game 2, Indianapolis was held to just two hits in a 5-0 loss. Nick Dombkowski (L, 1-2) allowed three runs in 2.0 innings as the opener and Carson Fulmer followed him in relief with 2.1 innings of two-run ball. Enns blanked the Indians for 4.0 innings, striking out eight, with Ricky Vanasco (W, 3-2) earning the win with 2.0 scoreless innings and five strikeouts.
The six-game series continues tomorrow at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0, -.--) is set to make his season debut after being optioned to Indianapolis yesterday. Taking the mound for the Mud Hens is right-hander Wilkel Hernandez (1-0, 2.16).
