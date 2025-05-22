Woods Richardson Dominates in Saints 3-2 Win in Game Two of Doubleheader

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Simeon Woods Richardson made it known on Thursday night at CHS Field that he intends for his stay with the St. Paul Saints to be a short one. He dominated over 6.0 innings and the Saints held on to beat the Norfolk Tides 3-2 in game two of a doubleheader in front of 5,345.

Woods Richardson attacked the Tides hitters from the beginning. He struck out two of the three outs in the first and then fanned the side in the second.

Emmanuel Rodriguez showed off his power in the second with a solo blast to straightaway center, his fourth of the season, giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

The lone blip on Woods Richardson's ledger came in the third. Three straight hits put the Tides on the board. With one out an infield single by Fernando Peguero, followed by a single to right from Vimael Machin, and then a single to left by Coby Mayo, which knocked home a run, tied the game at one.

Woods Richardson retired 11 of the final 12 men he faced going 6.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out eight. He threw 88 pitches, 59 for strikes.

The Saints grabbed the lead for good in the fifth. Will Holland led off the inning with a double down the right field line, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a wild pitch making it 2-1.

In the sixth, the Saints added an insurance run that proved huge. They loaded the bases on a single by Armando Alvarez and back-to-back walks to Rodriguez and Jair Camargo. A sacrifice fly from Holland gave the Saints a 3-1 lead.

They needed that run because in the seventh Chadwick Tromp hit a solo homer to left, his first of the season, making it 3-2. But closer Anthony Misiewicz struck out the next two hitters to earn his fifth save of the season.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series on Friday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP David Festa (2-1, 3.60) to the mound against Tides LHP Trevor Rogers (0-2, 8.10). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







