Knights Hit Five Home Runs in Shutout Win

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights recorded their first shutout victory of the 2025 season on Thursday. The Knights also clubbed five Home Runs in the process. Charlotte's complimentary effort produced an 8-0 thrashing of the Round Rock Express. Kyle Teel led the offensive charge with a pair of round-trippers; his first career multi-homer game.

Charlotte's barrage began in the bottom of the first inning. Brooks Baldwin led off with a Home Run to left-centerfield. Later in the stanza, Teel and Korey Lee hit back-to-back solo Homer Runs and the Knights led 3-0 after one.

In the bottom of the third, Dominic Fletcher ripped an RBI triple into the right field corner. The next batter, Bryan Ramos, blasted a towering two-run Home Run that gave Charlotte a 6-0 lead. Teel's second Home Run of the game came in the following frame; a two-run shot to right-centerfield.

Teel has hit safely in his last 18 games and possesses the longest active hitting streak in the International League.

The pitching staff was equally dominant. Evan McKendry led the way with four scoreless innings to start. Chris Rodriguez spelled McKendry and worked a pair of shutout innings en route to his first win of the season. Caleb Freeman, Penn Murfee, and Keone Kela all kept the shutout intact over the game's final three innings.

The victory moved the Knights back to .500 on the season with a 24-24 overall record. Charlotte will attempt to win their third straight contest on Friday night with the first pitch scheduled for 7:04pm ET.







