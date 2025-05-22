Homestand Highlights: Stripers Celebrate Margaritaville Night at Coolray Field

May 22, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will party island style with Margaritaville Night on Friday, May 30, just one of many exciting things fans can look forward to during a six-game series vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) from May 27 to June 1.

The homestand begins with a T-Shirt Tuesday featuring a "shirsey" of manager Kanekoa Texeira (May 27, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) and follows with Margaritaville Night, AAPI Heritage Night, and Fireworks Friday (May 30), Pride Night with a Stripers Replica Jersey Giveaway (May 31), and Princess & Pirate Day as part of COUNTRY Financial Sunday Funday (June 1).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 27 (7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a "shirsey" modeled after the No. 50 jersey of Stripers manager Kanekoa Texeira (size XL only).

Wednesday, May 28 (7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark! Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Doggy Bag Pack: For just $20, fans can receive one ticket to The Bank for the game, savor a delicious hot dog, and score a Stripers branded chew toy for your dog.

Thursday, May 29 (7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras!

Friday, May 30 (7:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

AAPI Heritage Night: We recognize the many contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders to professional sports. Margaritaville Night: Enjoy some laid-back, tropical island-themed fun. Stripers' players and coaches will wear special Hawaiian-themed jerseys designed by manager and Hawaii native Kanekoa Texeira. Fireworks Friday: The Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks (weather permitting).

Saturday, May 31 (6:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Stripers Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,750 fans to the ballpark will collect a Stripers vibrant bass-green alternate jersey (sizes M and XL only). Soundcheck Saturday: Enjoy a performance from Atlanta band Weekend Evidence starting when gates open at 4:00 p.m. and lasting until 5:15 p.m. in The Cove. Pride Night: The Stripers are proud to recognize and welcome the LGBTQ+ community during our fifth annual Pride Night. Pride Night Pack: Upgrade to our Pride Night Pack to receive a ticket to the game and a Stripers' pride flag tank top. A portion of every purchase will be donated to support LGBTQ+ youth in our community.

Sunday, June 1 (1:05 p.m. vs. Jacksonville)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Princess & Pirate Day: Whether you dream of life in a castle or on the high seas, you won't want to miss this magical matinee. Bring the kids to meet famous princesses and pirates from fiction and film during the game.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule (April 1-June 15) are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. Single-game tickets for the second half (July 1-September 21) will go on sale on Friday, May 23, though those games may be purchased now via Memberships, Group Outings, and as part of Mini-Plans.

