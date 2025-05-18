Five-Run Fourth Inning Propels Gwinnett to 6-0 Victory

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (20-25) scored five runs in the fourth inning to back a combined seven-hit shutout in a 6-0 win over the Charlotte Knights (22-23) on Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. It was the Stripers' second shutout win of the season, securing a split of the six-game series.

Decisive Plays: After a quiet first three innings, Gwinnett sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run fourth inning. All five runs were scored on RBI singles with Jason Delay, David Fletcher, Conner Capel, Cade Bunnell and Jarred Kelenic all tallying one RBI. Capel added another run-scoring single in the sixth inning to boost the Gwinnett lead to 6-0 where the score would hold the rest of the game.

Key Contributors: Capel (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) produced the lone multi-RBI game of the day for Gwinnett. In addition to Capel, Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-5), Garrett Cooper (2-for-4, double), Fletcher (2-for-3, RBI) and Bunnell (2-for-3, double, RBI) all produced multi-hit games. On the mound, the Stripers received 5.0 scoreless, four-hit innings from Davis Daniel (W, 2-3) who struck out two batters. He was backed up by four scoreless innings from the Stripers bullpen as Michael Petersen, Austin Cox, Domingo Gonzalez and Wander Suero all held strong to finish the seven-hitter.

Noteworthy: The shutout was Gwinnett's first since a 5-0 win in game two of a doubleheader on May 1 vs. Nashville. The Stripers five-run fourth inning was their most runs in an inning this week. With Rodriguez collecting two hits, he extended his hitting streak to five games and his on-base streak to 13 games. Bunnell produced his first multi-hit game at the Triple-A level.

Next Game (Tuesday, May 20): Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:35 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 27): Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a T-shirt modeled after the No. 50 jersey of Stripers manager Kanekoa Texiera (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







