Jumbo Shrimp Fall on Walk-Off to Tides in Series Finale

May 18, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Jacob Berry went yard and drove in three runs on Sunday, but the Norfolk Tides walked off on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-5 at Harbor Park.

The Jumbo Shrimp (28-17) led 5-3 when Luis Vázquez began the ninth with a single off reliever Seth Martinez (1-1). Terrin Vavra doubled before Chadwick Tromp's RBI single pulled the Tides (16-28) to within 5-4. Jacksonville decided to intentionally walk Samuel Basallo to load the bases. Fernando Peguero singled in Vavra to tie the game at five. Dylan Beavers then drew a bases-loaded walk to win it for Norfolk.

The Tides got off to a hot start early on when Coby Mayo homered in the bottom of the first.

Vázquez led off the second with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt before scoring on a Tromp RBI single to make it 2-0.

The score remained that way until the fifth. Albert Almora led off with a single before Berry blasted a two-run shot to equalize the score. Harrison Spohn then singled. Two batters later, an Andrew Pintar single put runners on the corners. Spohn scored on a double steal to give the Jumbo Shrimp their first lead at 3-2.

Pintar notched a one-out double in the seventh and scored two batters later on an RBI single from Heriberto Hernandez.

Norfolk finally got back on the board in the seventh. Vavra walked with one out to snap a string of 13 in a row set down by Jacksonville reliever Freddy Tarnok. Tromp then banged an RBI double to pull the Tides within one.

Jack Winkler began the eighth inning with a walk before Almora singled. Berry followed with an RBI base knock to make it 5-3.

Following Monday's off day, Jacksonville hosts the Memphis Redbirds to begin a six-game series with Tuesday's 7:05 p.m. first pitch from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Connor Gillispie (0-0, 6.94 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. ET on MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, Bally Live, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

Tuesday's series opener at VyStar Ballpark is a Purr in the Park, meaning cats get in free as long as their human companion has a ticket. All cats must be on leashes or in cat carriers.







International League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.