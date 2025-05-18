Johnson Ties Franchise Wins Record as Redbirds Beat Sounds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Redbirds manager Ben Johnson tied Chris Maloney for most wins all time as the club's manager with a 10-6 victory over the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Memphis erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning to solidify the victory. Catcher Jimmy Crooks crushed a three-run home run to start the scoring in the inning, his team-leading sixth homer of the season to push his team-best RBI total to 30. Center fielder Mike Antico, designated hitter Michael Siani and second baseman Jose Fermin each drove in a run in the frame.

Siani finished the day 5-for-5 with three RBIs and a triple, the second Redbirds to record five hits in a game this season. Fermin went 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Each Memphis batter reached base safely in the game. All nine batters either scored or drove in a run.

Starting pitcher Drew Rom made his first start off of the injured list since the 2023 season. Rom tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four. The left-handed pitcher missed all of last season after arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder.

Johnson can become the all-time winningest manager in Memphis Redbirds history with a win on Tuesday night at Jacksonville. Johnson, a Memphis native and Germantown High School alumnus, became the manager of his hometown ballclub ahead the 2019 season.

