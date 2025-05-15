Redbirds Bats Held Quiet by Sounds, Drop Fifth Straight
May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds fell in game three of a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Thursday afternoon by a final score of 3-1 at AutoZone Park.
Second baseman Thomas Saggese smacked his fourth home run of the series, a solo shot in the first inning to give Memphis its first run and first lead of the series. Saggese finished 2-for-4 in the game. The Redbirds stranded seven runners on base, six of which were stranded in the sixth inning or later and four were left in scoring position. Memphis has scored one run in the first 23 innings of the series
Starting pitcher Curtis Taylor provided 4.0 scoreless innings. The right-handed pitcher allowed two hits, walked three and struck out three in his first scoreless start of the season. Right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth inning to take the loss.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, May 16 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
