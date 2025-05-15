Jumbo Shrimp Split Thursday De Facto Doubleheader with Tides

May 15, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Troy Johnston came within a home run of the cycle in game one of Thursday's de facto doubleheader, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp won the resumption of a suspended game 12-6 before falling 5-4 in the backend of the twin bill to the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park.

In the resumption of Wednesday's suspended game, Jacksonville (26-16) got on the board in the second. Troy Johnston doubled with one out in the second against Norfolk (15-26) reliever Roansy Contreras (2-1). A fly out to center advanced Johnston to third, and he scored on an error.

The Jumbo Shrimp were able to jump out to huge advantage in the fourth. Deyvison De Los Santos led off the inning with a home run. A Johnston single, Heriberto Hernandez walk and Maximo Acosta single loaded the bases for Jack Winkler, who notched an RBI single. Brian Navarretto's RBI ground out made it 4-0. Following a Jakob Marsee walk, Andrew Pintar lashed a two-run double to widen the gap to 6-0.

Jacksonville batted around not only in the fourth, but also the fifth inning. Johnston led off with a triple and scored on a Hernandez base knock. Acosta singled Hernandez to third before Winkler collected a sacrifice fly. Navarreto singled and Marsee, who tied a career-high with four walks, walked to load the bases. Pintar drew a free pass and then Joe Mack registered a two-run single to widen the gap to 11-0.

The Tides finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Chadwick Tromp singled to lead off. Following a line out, Dylan Beavers singled. Two batters later, Samuel Basallo walked to load the bases. Vimael Machin cleared the bases with a three-run trip.

In the seventh, Marsee and Pintar notched walks before a fly out put runners on the corners. De Los Santos' RBI ground out made it 12-3 in favor of the Jumbo Shrimp.

In the bottom of the eighth, Liván Soto cashed in a Tides run with an RBI ground out. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Beavers and Coby Mayo in the ninth set the final score at 12-6.

Norfolk got off to a fast start in the finale. Machin doubled to lead off the first. Two batters later, Basallo homered to give the Tides a quick advantage.

Jacob Berry doubled for Jacksonville with one out in the third. After a strikeout, Marsee singled in the Jumbo Shrimp's first run of the game. Marsee stole second and third and then scored easily on a Pintar RBI single. Mack singled in Pintar to put Jacksonville in front. Back-to-back walks by De Los Santos and Johnston loaded the bases for Winkler, who drew a walk to make it 4-2.

The Tides started the bottom of the fourth with consecutive singles by TT Bowens and Luis Vázquez before a sacrifice bunt put the runners on second and third. Bowens scored on a Jordyn Adams single, but Vázquez was thrown out at the plate by Marsee, keeping the score at 4-3.

The tally remained that way until the seventh. Pinch-hitter Mayo doubled with one out against Jacksonville reliever John Rooney (0-1). Dylan Carlson then clubbed a walk-off two-run home run to give Norfolk a 5-4 win.

Jacksonville and Norfolk meet again in Friday's 6:35 p.m. contest. RHP Janson Junk (3-3, 2.90 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Tides LHP Trevor Rogers (0-1, 8.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







