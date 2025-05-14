Longtime Employee DeLettre Earns Staff Promotion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have promoted long-time employee Brian DeLettre to Director of Production, the club announced.

A native of Jacksonville, DeLettre's sports career began with the Jacksonville Suns in 1998. Over more than 25 years with the Jacksonville baseball franchise, DeLettre's roles have included bat boy, clubhouse assistant, playground coordinator, usher, box office assistant, official scorer and media relations assistant. He joined the full-time staff in 2013.

As the Director of Production, DeLettre oversees all aspects of the HD videoboard displays installed at VyStar Ballpark. He also helps manage www.jaxshrimp.com, supervises the press box staff, designs the digital publications and sells season and group ticket packages.

DeLettre earned a bachelor's degree in physical education with emphasis in sports administration from Jacksonville University, where he worked in the athletic media relations office from 2005 to 2013. He also worked as a communications assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL in 2007, and he continues to work on the Jaguars' PR gameday staff. He served as the media contact for the 74th and 75th annual Gator Bowl games and has also worked for four NCAA Basketball Tournaments, four Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championships and a wide variety of other sports events in Jacksonville.







