May 14 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints

May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (19-17) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (21-15)

May 14 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Tommy Romero (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Cory Lewis (1-2, 8.53)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the St. Paul Saints in the second of a six-game series...right-hander Tommy Romero will make his first start of the season with Iowa...right-hander Cory Lewis is scheduled to make his seventh appearance and fourth start with St. Paul.

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: The Iowa Cubs fell in the series opener against St. Paul last night by a 6-4 score despite having 11 hits... Owen Caissie, Jonathon Long, Carlos Pérez and Christian Franklin all had two hits... Matt Shaw hit his second homer with Iowa in the seventh inning off Richard Lovelady ... Jordan Wicks suffered the loss as he worked 4.2 frames and allowed four runs on six hits.

SHUT DOWN: The Iowa Cubs had their third shutout win of the season Thursday evening, following a 2-0 win on April 13 at Toledo and a 1-0 win over St. Paul on April 19...Iowa had six shutouts during the 2024 campaign.

A COUPLE OF DEBUTS: Moises Ballesteros was called up by the Cubs prior to last night's game and went 0-for-4...Bally played in 34 games with Iowa before his promotion and batted .368 (50-for-136) with 12 extra-base hits and 18 RBI...Mo Baller also hit in 19 consecutive games from April 11-May 3...on Saturday, Cade Horton made his Major League debut at Citi Field and worked 4.0 innings and allowed three runs on four hits with five strikeouts...Cade became the first cub since Shota Imanaga on to win his MLB debut since April 1, 2024 vs. Colorado.

THE BIG O: Owen Caissie hit his sixth home run of the season on Saturday at Toledo in just 25 games...Caissie did not hit his sixth homer of the season last season until June 9...Owen homered in back-to-back games on April 19-22 which marked the first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6, 2024 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homer in consecutive games in 2025 following Chase

Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul...last season, he did not hit his fourth homer until June 1.

STRUMPF ON IT: Chase Strumpf recorded his second multi-homer game of the season Saturday with the last coming on April 16 vs. St. Paul...additionally, it marked the third of his career...Chase is one of seven players in the International League this season to have at least two home runs in two or more games this season.

EXTRA FRAMES: The I-Cubs improved their record to 2-4 in extra innings yesterday...marked the second time Toledo and Iowa have played extra frames this series since Iowa dropped a 5-4 decision on Tuesday (5/6)...the I-Cubs have tied for the second-most extra inning games in the International League West division, behind Toledo (3-5).

EXTRA EXTRA: Iowa infielder Ben Cowles tallied two doubles on Friday to give him 11 on the season which ranks tied for fifth-most in the International League...Cowles has six extra-base hits in his last nine games.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?: Despite being tied for third place in the International League West Division, the I-Cubs have the best run differential (+44) ahead of second-best Nashville (+38)...just two teams have a better run differential than Iowa in the IL, Lehigh Valley (+77) and Durham (+58).

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024.

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are set to play one more time in the first half of the season in St. Paul on July 8-13...the two teams have played six games this season and have each won three games...in the second half both teams are set to play one more time during the 2025 season in St. Paul from August 5-10... Jonathon Long is batting .455 (10-for-22) with two doubles, four RBI and four walks against the Saints this season.







