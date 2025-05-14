Redbirds to Host Free Pitch, Hit & Run Event on June 14

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds announced a free Pitch, Hit & Run event at AutoZone Park on Saturday, June 14 as part of MiLB PLAY BALL Weekend.

Young athletes from ages 7 to 14 will have the opportunity to showcase their pitching, hitting and running with the chance to advance from the AutoZone Park event to a Team Championship held in MLB stadiums. The top scores at the Team Championship in MLB stadiums will qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete at the Finals at the World Series.

Along with the chance to compete, all participants will receive a free voucher for a ticket to a 2025 Memphis Redbirds home game and a Memphis Redbirds t-shirt. For more information and to register, visit memphisredbirds.com/playball.

Participants will compete in the following divisions:

Baseball Divisions

7-8 Age Division

9-10 Age Division

11-12 Age Division

13-14 Age Division

Softball Division

7-8 Age Division

9-10 Age Division

11-12 Age Division

13-14 Age Division

Ages 7-10 for both baseball and softball will begin at 9 a.m. CDT. Ages 11-14 will start at 10 a.m. CDT. Check-in for each group will begin 30 minutes prior to the start time.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com.







