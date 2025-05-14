Three Homers Power Chasers to 8-3 Win over Clippers
May 14, 2025 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a second straight game over the Columbus Clippers, as three homers and a quality start paved the way for an 8-3 victory Wednesday night at Werner Park.
John Rave walked to open the bottom of the first inning, then quickly scored on a two-run home run from Nick Loftin, for a 2-0 Omaha lead.
Storm Chasers starter Thomas Hatch cruised to his second straight win and quality start, holding Columbus to just two runs over 6.0 innings. Hatch allowed solo homers in the third and fifth innings and struck out a pair as well.
With the score tied 2-2 through five innings, Omaha took the lead for good in the sixth with a three-run frame, scoring insurance runs in the final three innings. Cam Devanney and Tyler Gentry opened the bottom of the sixth with hits, before MJ Melendez grounded out to score Devanney for a 3-2 lead. With one out in the inning, Nelson Velázquez connected on his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot that plated Gentry for a 5-2 lead.
Gentry singled Loftin for a run of insurance in the seventh, then the Clippers countered with a run in the top of the eighth for a 6-3 score. Omaha added two more runs of insurance in the bottom of the eighth, on a two-run homer from Nick Pratto, his first of the year, for the 8-3 score that held to be final.
Behind Hatch, Stephen Nogosek threw a scoreless seventh inning. While Andrew Hoffmann allowed a run in the eighth, Jonathan Bowlan pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to secure the win. The victory marks Omaha's second straight and fifth in the last six games.
Devanney, Gentry and Velázquez each collected two hits, whith eight of nine starters in the lineup collecting a hit, while seven of nine scored a run.
Luinder Avila starts for Omaha Thursday, with a 6:35 p.m. CT first pitch at Werner Park.
