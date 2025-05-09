Chasers Even Series with 5-2 Win Over Bats

LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Omaha Storm Chasers evened this week's series with the Louisville Bats at one win apiece, with a 5-2 win Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The two teams traded runs early, with both sides scoring a run in the first. John Rave and Nick Loftin drew walks for Omaha in the top of the first, with Cam Devanney singling Rave in for a 1-0 lead. Louisville quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first with an RBI single off Omaha starter Eric Cerantola to tie the game at 1-1.

Cerantola, opening a bullpen game for the Storm Chasers, was knocked out of the game with one out in the second, and reliever Jacob Wallace allowed an inherited runner to score on an RBI groundout, giving the Bats a 2-1 lead.

The Louisville lead did not last long, as Devanney walked in the top of the third inning and Tyler Gentry connected on a two-run homer for a 3-2 Omaha advantage. The Storm Chasers added two more runs in the fourth, with a Tyler Tolbert single and Rave walk, and both scoring on a two-run single from Devanney for a 5-2 advantage.

Behind Cerantola, the Omaha bullpen combined for 7.2 scoreless innings to pave the way to a win. Wallace offered 2.2 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and retiring 8 of 9 batters faced. Five pitchers each offered a scoreless inning behind Wallace. Cruz Noriega worked around a walk in the fifth, then Stephen Nogosek threw a 1-2-3 sixth inning in his Storm Chasers debut. Junior Fernandez struck out three around a hit batter in the seventh, then Andrew Hoffmann threw a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Jonathan Bowlan struck out the side in the ninth to earn his third save of the year.

With tonight's performance, the Omaha bullpen now has a 2.97 ERA in the month of May. The seven pitchers in Friday's win combined for just 3 walks while striking out 11.

The Storm Chasers will try and win a third straight game Saturday, with a 6:15 p.m. CT first pitch at Louisville Slugger Field, with right-hander Luinder Avila starting for Omaha.







