McLean Masterclass Leads Syracuse to 4-0 Win over Jacksonville on Friday Night

Jacksonville, FL - In his Triple-A debut, Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean was masterful, throwing seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts as Syracuse beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 4-0, on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark. The seven innings pitched is a career high for McLean and the longest outing for a Mets starting pitcher this season.

Syracuse (17-20) got on the board in the top of the third inning. Donovan Walton led off with a single, moved to second base on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, and moved to third on a Drew Gilbert groundout. Walton then scored when Jon Singleton grounded out to second base to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Jared Young followed with a no-doubt home run over the right-field wall that made it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Mets extended their edge in the sixth. With two outs, Hayden Senger worked a walk. Luis De Los Santos followed with a blooper into left field that dunked down in the perfect spot for a double that scored Senger for a 3-0 Mets advantage.

Syracuse added an insurance run in the seventh with one powerful swing of the bat. With two outs and nobody on base, Gilbert homered over the wall in right-center field to give the Mets a 4-0 lead.

Jacksonville (23-14) struggled against McLean. The Jumbo Shrimp had seven hits, but all seven hits were singles. McLean didn't walk anybody, induced two double plays, and picked off a Jacksonville baserunner. The Jumbo Shrimp's best chance to score was in the fifth inning with runners at second and third base and two outs, but McLean struck out Harrison Spohn to end the inning.

Colin Poche pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Syracuse out of the bullpen in his Mets organizational debut, and Ty Adcock pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

The Mets and Jumbo Shrimp continue their six-game series on Saturday with the fifth game. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is slated to start for Syracuse opposite Jacksonville right-hander Janson Junk. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

