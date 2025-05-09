McLean Masterclass Leads Syracuse to 4-0 Win over Jacksonville on Friday Night
May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Jacksonville, FL - In his Triple-A debut, Syracuse Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean was masterful, throwing seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts as Syracuse beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 4-0, on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark. The seven innings pitched is a career high for McLean and the longest outing for a Mets starting pitcher this season.
Syracuse (17-20) got on the board in the top of the third inning. Donovan Walton led off with a single, moved to second base on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, and moved to third on a Drew Gilbert groundout. Walton then scored when Jon Singleton grounded out to second base to give the Mets a 1-0 lead. Jared Young followed with a no-doubt home run over the right-field wall that made it a 2-0 ballgame.
The Mets extended their edge in the sixth. With two outs, Hayden Senger worked a walk. Luis De Los Santos followed with a blooper into left field that dunked down in the perfect spot for a double that scored Senger for a 3-0 Mets advantage.
Syracuse added an insurance run in the seventh with one powerful swing of the bat. With two outs and nobody on base, Gilbert homered over the wall in right-center field to give the Mets a 4-0 lead.
Jacksonville (23-14) struggled against McLean. The Jumbo Shrimp had seven hits, but all seven hits were singles. McLean didn't walk anybody, induced two double plays, and picked off a Jacksonville baserunner. The Jumbo Shrimp's best chance to score was in the fifth inning with runners at second and third base and two outs, but McLean struck out Harrison Spohn to end the inning.
Colin Poche pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Syracuse out of the bullpen in his Mets organizational debut, and Ty Adcock pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.
The Mets and Jumbo Shrimp continue their six-game series on Saturday with the fifth game. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is slated to start for Syracuse opposite Jacksonville right-hander Janson Junk. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets pitcher Nolan McLean
(Wyatt Lucovsky/Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp)
International League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Career Night from Jacob Misiorowski Leads Nashville Past Norfolk in Shutout Fashion - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Fall 13-10 to the Redbirds - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Offense Erupts in 17-3 Victory Over St. Paul Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Screeching Halt in 17-3 Loss to Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Claims Slugfest for First Win of Series at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Even Series with 5-2 Win Over Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- McLean Masterclass Leads Syracuse to 4-0 Win over Jacksonville on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hickey Hammers Grand Slam, WooSox Fall in Walk-Off Fashion - Worcester Red Sox
- Three-Run Sixth Inning Lifts Indians over Clippers, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-Off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Drops Game Four in Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Bullpen Battle with Omaha 5-2 - Louisville Bats
- Eighth Inning Rally Gives Hens the Friday Night Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Norfolk Has No Answers For Misiorowski - Norfolk Tides
- Huff Homers, But Clippers Fall Short on Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Night Game against Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Thwart Late Bulls Comeback with 3-2 Win - Durham Bulls
- Wiles Tremendous against Former Club as Stripers Hang on in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, RailRiders Canceled Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders and Red Wings Friday Night Game Canceled - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Solak Named Indians April Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 9, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 9 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- McLean Masterclass Leads Syracuse to 4-0 Win over Jacksonville on Friday Night
- Bullpen Stars But Mets Fall to Jumbo Shrimp, 3-1, on Thursday Night
- Mets Beat Jumbo Shrimp in 11 Innings, 6-5, on Wednesday Afternoon
- Mets Fall in Series-Opener to Jumbo Shrimp, 4-3, in Ten Innings on Tuesday Night
- Syracuse Pitcher Felipe De La Cruz Named International League Pitcher of the Week