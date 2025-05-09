Red Wings, RailRiders Canceled Friday Night
May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, tonight's game on Friday, May 9, between the Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field has been canceled.
The Red Wings and RailRiders will continue their series with a scheduled seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, May 10, beginning at 3:05 p.m. RHP CADE CAVALLI will take the ball for the Red Wings in game one, and RHP CHASE SOLESKY gets the nod in the back half of the twin bill.
