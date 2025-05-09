Wiles Tremendous against Former Club as Stripers Hang on in Durham
May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Former Bull Nathan Wiles struck out nine over a season-high 6.1 innings for Gwinnett on Friday night, but it took an unassisted double play turned by third baseman Matthew Batten in the bottom of the ninth to seal a 3-2 win for the Stripers (16-21) over Durham (23-14) at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Gwinnett has won three straight one-run contests to go up 3-1 in the series.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers took a 3-1 lead on a pair of two-out RBI singles from Garrett Cooper in the first and fifth innings and a solo home run from Conner Capel (3) in the second. Wiles (W, 1-2) exited with two on in the seventh and saw those runners stranded by Zach Thompson. Thompson (H, 1) pitched into the ninth but walked the first two batters before giving way to Jordan Weems. The Bulls made it a one-run game against Weems (S, 1) on an RBI fielder's choice by Tristan Peters. With the bases loaded and one out, Tres Barrera lined a ball off the glove of Batten at third. Batten recovered the ball and stepped on third, doubling off Tanner Murray and forcing out Peters to end the game.
Key Contributors: Wiles held Durham to one unearned run over 6.1 innings (2 H, 2 BB, 9 SO) for his first win in the Atlanta Braves organization. Cooper (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) and Capel (2-for-4, homer, RBI) each had multi-hit games, while Jarred Kelenic walked and scored twice.
Noteworthy: All four games of the Durham series have come down to the final at-bat and have been determined by one run. Gwinnett is now 6-5 in one-run games this year. Including 11 strikeouts in his previous start on May 2 vs. Nashville, Wiles has fanned 20 over his last two outings. He has a 1.72 ERA over six starts with Gwinnett, three of which are quality starts.
Next Game (Saturday, May 10): Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 13): Charlotte at Gwinnett, 11:05 a.m. at Coolray Field. Join the Stripers on Education Day where kids can catch a game at Coolray Field in a fun and educational environment. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.
