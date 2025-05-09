Norfolk Has No Answers For Misiorowski

May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Nashville, TN - The Norfolk Tides (13-23) fell 4-0 to the Nashville Sounds (22-15) on Friday night at First Horizon Park. The Tides were shut out for the first time this season, as they only collected three hits in the contest.

Sounds starter Jacob Misiorowski (3-0, 1.49), who is the Brewers' No. 4 ranked prospect and MLB's No. 94 ranked prospect by MLB.com, struck out eight of the first nine Tides batters of the game en route to a career-high 6.2 innings pitched. He finished his outing allowing no runs on two hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts. He also recorded the hardest pitch thrown by any MLB or Triple-A pitcher this season at 102.3 MPH.

Terrin Vavra (1-for-2, BB), Vimael Machín (1-for-4), and Fernando Peguero (1-for-3) were the only Tides hitters to record a hit tonight. The only other Tide to reach base safely was Coby Mayo, who reached on a walk in the ninth inning. Dylan Beavers did not reach safely tonight, which snapped his 30-game on-base streak which led the International League and was the longest such streak by a Tide since David Washington (30) in 2017.

Chayce McDermott (0-1, 1.13) went 4.0 innings, allowing one run (1 ER) on two hits, two walks, and four strikeouts. Yaramil Hiraldo (0-0, 0.00) tossed another scoreless inning in relief, which brings his scoreless streak to 6.1 innings since joining the Tides.

The Norfolk Tides and Nashville Sounds will face off again tomorrow at 7:35 PM in Nashville, Tennessee. LHP Trevor Rogers (0-1, 13.50) will get the ball for Norfolk opposite RHP Carlos Rodriguez (2-0, 1.56) for Nashville.







International League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.