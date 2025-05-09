RailRiders and Red Wings Friday Night Game Canceled
May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - Friday's game between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester has been canceled due to rain.
This is the final series of the first half between the teams and Friday's game will not be made up.
The RailRiders and Red Wings continue this series with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 10, beginning at 3:05, due to a rainout from May 6. Gates open at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester conclude this set on Sunday at 1:05 P.M.
Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2025 season, with the exceptions of May 14, May 28 and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please note the game you would like to exchange your tickets for.
Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy and purchase tickets for any home game this season at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
17-17
