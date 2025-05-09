Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Screeching Halt in 17-3 Loss to Bisons

ST. PAUL, MN - There would be no walk-off for the St. Paul Saints on Friday night at CHS Field. The Buffalo Bisons made sure of that in the first inning when they scored six runs and didn't stop. The Saints had their five-game winning streak halted in a 17-3 loss in front of 4,866.

In a sign of things to come, the Bisons took the top off the game in the first inning sending 10 men to the plate and scoring six runs. The first seven hitters reached as Will Wagner and Joey Loperfido both singled and Orelvis Martinez hit a three-run homer, his third of the season, making it 3-0. Three more singles by Alan Roden, Riley Tirotta, and Will Robertson, the latter plating a run increased the lead to 4-0. After a walk to Rainer Nuñez loaded the bases, a double play ground out scored a run making it 5-0. Josh Rivera's RBI double gave the Bisons a 6-0 lead.

Mickey Gasper, who hit the walk-off homer on the first pitch he saw in the ninth inning on Thursday, hit the first pitch he saw on Friday over the right field wall for a solo homer, his fifth of the season, putting the Saints on the board. Gasper finished with a career high four hits, going 4-5 with a double, home run, RBI, and a run scored.

In the second, the Bisons loaded the bases to start the inning when Ryan Jensen walked the first three men. With one out an RBI single from Robertson and a two-run single by Nuñez gave the Bisons a 9-1 lead.

The Bisons made it 11-1 in the third courtesy of a two-run homer by Wagner, his second of the season.

A leadoff homer by Robertson, his third of the season, gave the Bisons a 12-1 lead.

Emmanuel Rodriguez delivered his first home run of the season, a solo blast to left in the sixth, that made it 12-2.

The Bisons put up two more in the eighth with Rivera leading off with a single, moved to third on a one out double from Loperfido, and both guys scored on a single from Roden making it 14-2.

An Edouard Julien sacrifice fly in the eighth made it 17-3 and the Bisons finished the scoring with a three-run homer from Roden in the ninth, his first of the season.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday afternoon at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (2-1, 2.30) to the mound against Bisons RHP Lazaro Estrada (0-3, 8.68). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







