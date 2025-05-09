Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Screeching Halt in 17-3 Loss to Bisons
May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - There would be no walk-off for the St. Paul Saints on Friday night at CHS Field. The Buffalo Bisons made sure of that in the first inning when they scored six runs and didn't stop. The Saints had their five-game winning streak halted in a 17-3 loss in front of 4,866.
In a sign of things to come, the Bisons took the top off the game in the first inning sending 10 men to the plate and scoring six runs. The first seven hitters reached as Will Wagner and Joey Loperfido both singled and Orelvis Martinez hit a three-run homer, his third of the season, making it 3-0. Three more singles by Alan Roden, Riley Tirotta, and Will Robertson, the latter plating a run increased the lead to 4-0. After a walk to Rainer Nuñez loaded the bases, a double play ground out scored a run making it 5-0. Josh Rivera's RBI double gave the Bisons a 6-0 lead.
Mickey Gasper, who hit the walk-off homer on the first pitch he saw in the ninth inning on Thursday, hit the first pitch he saw on Friday over the right field wall for a solo homer, his fifth of the season, putting the Saints on the board. Gasper finished with a career high four hits, going 4-5 with a double, home run, RBI, and a run scored.
In the second, the Bisons loaded the bases to start the inning when Ryan Jensen walked the first three men. With one out an RBI single from Robertson and a two-run single by Nuñez gave the Bisons a 9-1 lead.
The Bisons made it 11-1 in the third courtesy of a two-run homer by Wagner, his second of the season.
A leadoff homer by Robertson, his third of the season, gave the Bisons a 12-1 lead.
Emmanuel Rodriguez delivered his first home run of the season, a solo blast to left in the sixth, that made it 12-2.
The Bisons put up two more in the eighth with Rivera leading off with a single, moved to third on a one out double from Loperfido, and both guys scored on a single from Roden making it 14-2.
An Edouard Julien sacrifice fly in the eighth made it 17-3 and the Bisons finished the scoring with a three-run homer from Roden in the ninth, his first of the season.
The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday afternoon at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (2-1, 2.30) to the mound against Bisons RHP Lazaro Estrada (0-3, 8.68). The game can be seen on the CW Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
International League Stories from May 9, 2025
- Career Night from Jacob Misiorowski Leads Nashville Past Norfolk in Shutout Fashion - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Fall 13-10 to the Redbirds - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons Offense Erupts in 17-3 Victory Over St. Paul Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Screeching Halt in 17-3 Loss to Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Claims Slugfest for First Win of Series at Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Even Series with 5-2 Win Over Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- McLean Masterclass Leads Syracuse to 4-0 Win over Jacksonville on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Hickey Hammers Grand Slam, WooSox Fall in Walk-Off Fashion - Worcester Red Sox
- Three-Run Sixth Inning Lifts Indians over Clippers, 3-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Capitalize on WooSox Errors for Walk-Off Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Iowa Drops Game Four in Toledo - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Bullpen Battle with Omaha 5-2 - Louisville Bats
- Eighth Inning Rally Gives Hens the Friday Night Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Norfolk Has No Answers For Misiorowski - Norfolk Tides
- Huff Homers, But Clippers Fall Short on Friday Night - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Night Game against Syracuse - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Thwart Late Bulls Comeback with 3-2 Win - Durham Bulls
- Wiles Tremendous against Former Club as Stripers Hang on in Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, RailRiders Canceled Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders and Red Wings Friday Night Game Canceled - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- May 9 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Nick Solak Named Indians April Player of the Month - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 9, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 9 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Saints' Five-Game Win Streak Comes to a Screeching Halt in 17-3 Loss to Bisons
- Same Pitcher, Different Hitter, Same Result, Gasper's Three-Run Walk-Off Homer Gives Saints 13-10 Win
- Mike Ford Plays Hero with Three-Run Walk-Off Homer in Ninth in 8-7 Saints Victory
- Saints-Bisons, Followed by Saint Anthony Village-DeLaSalle High School Cap off Baseball Across MN on May 10
- McCusker Mashes Two More Homers, Saints Take Down Bisons 6-2