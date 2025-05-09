Stripers Thwart Late Bulls Comeback with 3-2 Win
May 9, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Garrett Cooper singled in a pair of two-out runs while the Gwinnett Stripers survived a bizarre game-ending play to defeat the Durham Bulls 3-2 at the DBAP on Friday night.
Trailing 3-1 in the ninth, the Bulls (23-14) loaded the bases with one out thanks to three walks and scored a run on a force-out grounder by Tristan Peters. Down 3-2 with the bases loaded, Tres Barrera hit a soft line drive that rattled out of the glove of Gwinnett (16-21) third baseman Matthew Batten. Tanner Murray, who was at third base, scampered back to the base while Peters raced toward third base. Batten picked up the ball and tagged Peters on the leg for a force out. Batten then stepped on the third base bag, still occupied by Murray. A moment later as Brock Jones was entering the batter's box, the Stripers gathered on the moud to begin celebrating. Bulls manager Morgan Ensberg came onto the field to talk through the play with third base umpire Louie Krupa. All four umpires then conferred and after the discussion the game was ruled over on a Batten-unassisted double play.
Nathan Wiles (W, 1-2) earned his first win of the year for Gwinnett, throwing 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts in his first game against his former drafted organization.
Cole Wilcox (L, 0-1) suffered the defeat in a bullpen game for Durham. The Bulls used seven pitchers as a consequence of Connor Seabold being called to the Tampa Bay Rays. Seabold was scheduled to start Friday's game.
Three Straight: The Bulls lost three straight at the DBAP for the first time in 2025. Durham will need to win the final two games of the series to split it with Gwinnett, or lose their first outright series of the season.
Four Straight: Friday night's game was the fourth straight one-run decision in the series. Gwinnett has taken three of the four.
Wiles' Return: Nathan Wiles appeared in 56 games as a Bull between 2022 and 2024. Wiles was purchased by the Atlanta Braves in late March from the Rays. Wiles made his major league debut on April 22nd against the St. Louis Cardinals.
What's Next: Ian Seymour (4-1, 1.73) is slated to start for Durham Saturday night against LH Jose Suarez (0-0, 0.00) at 6:35 PM ET.
Stripers Thwart Late Bulls Comeback with 3-2 Win
